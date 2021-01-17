'Love Island' Winners Justine Nbida and Caleb Corprew Announce Breakup

✖

Love Island Season 2 winners Justine Nbida and Caleb Corprew have officially parted ways. Nbida broke the news on Saturday, taking to her Instagram in order to tell her fans. Corprew addressed the news on Sunday, also via Instagram. The former fan-favorite couple met on Season 2 of Love Island, which aired this past summer. They ended up receiving the majority of the votes from viewers, which led to them walking away with the $100,000 prize.

“It’s truly a strange feeling to be typing this out but I understand my reality is now having to share some aspects of my life with you all regardless of how private I’d like to remain at times,” Nbida wrote on Instagram. “This is extremely difficult for me to express but out of respect for those of you who supported me, and rode for me, I want you to know that Caleb and I are no longer together.”

The 27-year-old then asked her fans to respect her privacy as she navigates this new phase of her life, as she wrote, “I do ask for time as I continue to go through the process of heartbreak and healing as this has all been very hard for me. I cannot thank you all enough for the love and support to this point and I hope that it may continue as we move forward as individuals.”

Corprew also released a statement about their split via Instagram. In his message, he noted that they had been wrestling with making the announcement "for some time now." Ultimately, the pair decided to let their fans know that they have broken up. He began his statement, "As many of you know, Justine and I are no longer together. I wish her the absolute best and much continued success as God blesses her with new opportunities and adventures."

"This announcement has been one that we have wrestled with for some time," he continued. "Not knowing exactly when or how to deliver it. The nature in which we met and fell for each other comes with a unique set of obstacles that nothing in life can ever prepare you for. We genuinely appreciate those of you who have supported us and thank you in advance to those of you who will continue supporting us as individuals moving forward."

Nbida and Corprew are not the only couple from Love Island Season 2 who have split. In early January, it was reported that Cely Vazquez and Johnny Middlebrooks, who were the runners-up on Season 2, had broken up as well.