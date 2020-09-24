'Love Island' Fans Speculate Over Caleb and Justine's Possible Hideaway Footage
Love Island fans are speculating over Caleb and Justine's possible hideaway footage, and they have some strong theories. According to TV Shows Ace, the fan-favorite couple might have been together longer than was initially thought. Much of the speculation seems to stem from the fact that at least one fan got access to some unseen footage of the pair getting close outside a hotel.
Based on what fans are saying over on Twitter, it's clear that Caleb and Justine's only real competition is Johnny and Cely. Some fans have even alleged that they believe producers are giving these two more screentime than Caleb and Justine. Others are not entirely sure that Caleb and Justine's romance on the level, but most still seem to at least agree that there is more hideaway footage out there that hasn't been seen. Scroll down to read what fans on Twitter are saying.
Me waiting outside CBS studios to have a chat with whoever decided to show Johnny asking Cely to be his girlfriend but not Justine and Caleb's hideaway #LoveIslandUSA pic.twitter.com/OhBh3OprG5— maddie (@realtytvqueens) September 23, 2020
So Justine and Caleb had a hideaway which we (the viewers) didn’t get to see but we have to watch the pre-set up and set-up of Johnny asking Cely to be his gf #LoveIslandUSA— Faith (@faith_agakpe) September 23, 2020
I swear if they show johnny and cely in the hideaway when they cut caleb’s and justine’s hideaway moment; it’s riggamorris PERIOD #loveislandusa pic.twitter.com/yQczrD9Lhw— yae⁷ (@yoontaeji) September 22, 2020
Y’all tryna give Johnny and Cely more screen time so Caleb and Justine don’t win. It’s not gonna work so stop it #LoveIslandUSA pic.twitter.com/zi3SeiuFq0— pursuing is a verb (@rhapsodyhills) September 23, 2020
I guess it's obvious now what the producers are tryina do, first with removing Justine&Caleb hideaway + the limited screen time for them and then with the heart rates game and lastly Johnny asking Cely to be his girlfriend. #LoveIslandUSA pic.twitter.com/mA5EBE3FIq— Ellani (@ellaniishere) September 23, 2020
they had the hideaway??? and they didn’t show us???— 𝑁𝐶𝑇 2020 𝐼𝑆 𝐻𝐴𝑃𝑃𝐸𝑁𝐼𝑁𝐺🤯😣😫 (@basicarmy_tae) September 23, 2020
i still love cely but justine and caleb are still winning this season idc if johnny asks her to be his gf a million times its not happening for yall😂 #LoveIslandUSA pic.twitter.com/aNBe79IGdu— P (@useemywings) September 23, 2020
If they don’t win we know it’s rigged and that’ll be the last time I watch @loveislandusa they have low views as it is but they ain’t helping themselves at all!— stan (@rizzlechick) September 23, 2020
This is all just a part of his ploy to gain money and power especially over cely I don’t like him at all— amanda (@amandarestaino_) September 23, 2020
Plus he's literally still playing her. He not gonna tell her about the fiance he left to go to love island im sure— Crystal Franklin (@severlyawsome) September 23, 2020
Production giving us another Johnny/Cely night tonight I see. I expect the same airt time for Justine and Caleb when he pops the question #LoveIslandUSA pic.twitter.com/KzjZ57YE8L— RealiTea TV Tweets (@tv_realitea) September 23, 2020
I’m mad we didn’t even get to see their hideaway— RealiTea TV Tweets (@tv_realitea) September 23, 2020
I’m wondering if he is going to pop the question. Tonight is very disappointing.— Tippie Webb (@TippieWebb) September 23, 2020
Very. Made it seem as though he's not into her at all.— Chloe Patrice (@ChloePa44749267) September 23, 2020