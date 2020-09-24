'Love Island' Fans Speculate Over Caleb and Justine's Possible Hideaway Footage

Love Island fans are speculating over Caleb and Justine's possible hideaway footage, and they have some strong theories. According to TV Shows Ace, the fan-favorite couple might have been together longer than was initially thought. Much of the speculation seems to stem from the fact that at least one fan got access to some unseen footage of the pair getting close outside a hotel.

Based on what fans are saying over on Twitter, it's clear that Caleb and Justine's only real competition is Johnny and Cely. Some fans have even alleged that they believe producers are giving these two more screentime than Caleb and Justine. Others are not entirely sure that Caleb and Justine's romance on the level, but most still seem to at least agree that there is more hideaway footage out there that hasn't been seen. Scroll down to read what fans on Twitter are saying.