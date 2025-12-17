‘Love Island’ Winner Rushed to Hospital for Emergency Surgery

Love Island USA Season 7 winner Amaya Espinal remains hospitalized after being rushed into emergency surgery this weekend, TMZ reports.

Espinal, 26, was rushed to a Los Angeles hospital over the weekend after experiencing severe abdominal pain, and the situation reportedly escalated so quickly that she was taken into emergency surgery.

CABO SAN LUCAS, MEXICO – DECEMBER 07: Amaya Espinal is seen at the Nobu Hotel Los Cabos on December 07, 2025 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. (Photo by Michael Simon/Getty Images for Nobu Hotel Los Cabos )

The Peacock star is reportedly still recovering in the hospital, but is in stable condition as doctors continue to monitor her condition. Further details about her health have not been confirmed, and Espinal has yet to address the scare herself.

Espinal was reportedly in Los Angeles filming the Love Island USA series Beyond the Villa, but was not on set when she was rushed to the hospital.

Espinal became a fan-favorite on Season 7 of Love Island USA, winning the $100,000 grand prize alongside Bryan Arenales. The couple didn’t make it long in the real world, however, announcing their breakup two days after the reunion episode aired on Aug. 25.

“My Papayas —Bryan and I are no longer together,” Espinal wrote on Instagram at the time. “After leaving the villa, it became very clear that we were on two different journeys. Our visions didn’t align and relationships are supposed to be a team sport. You don’t have to drink the whole sea to know it’s salty. All love here and I truly wish him the best. — Amaya Papaya.”

Arenales commented on the breakup a few hours later, writing on his Story, “Amaya and I have decided to go our separate ways. Unfortunately, we were not on the same page, and that is OK. We both gained clarity that we are on different paths right now. I am thankful for the time we have spent together, and I wish her nothing but the best moving forward.”

Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales on ‘love island usa’ (Photo by: Ben Symons/Peacock)

Last month, Espinal revealed to OK! Magazine that she was back on the dating scene following her breakup with Arenales, telling the outlet, “I be dating.”

“Before you even get into dating, you have to know you’re OK by yourself,” she advised her followers. “You should learn how to be alone before you’re even spending time with somebody else.”

Espinal also emphasized the importance of knowing “what you want in that relationship,” adding that “once you know what you want, don’t let that other partner try to make you compromise or lower your standards.”