‘Love Island USA’ Winner Announces Split Days After Reunion Special

Love Island USA Season 7 winners Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales have split.

Two days after fans noticed that the couple had unfollowed one another on Instagram, Espinal took to her Instagram Story to confirm their breakup on Wednesday.

“My papayas – Bryan and I are no longer together,” she wrote in a message. “After leaving the villa, it became very clear that we were on two different journeys. Our visions didn’t align and relationships are supposed to be a team sport. You don’t have to drink the whole sea to know it’s salty. All love here and I truly wish him the best. – Amaya Papaya”

Espinal later hinted at her reason for the split in a TikTok comment on the video of a creator who was calling out Arenales for clubbing and being flirty with other women.

“Imagine being broken up with just to come on TikTok a couple hours later already in distraught to see that he’s in Miami two hours later doing the exact things you told him hurts your feelings,” she wrote.

Arenales also shared his side of the breakup on his Instagram Story, writing, “As many of you already know, Amaya and I have decided to go our separate ways. Unfortunately, we were not on the same page and that is okay. We have both gained clarity that we are on different paths right now. I am thankful for the time we have spent together and I wish her nothing but the best moving forward.”

Espinal and Arenales previously addressed cheating rumors at the Love Island USA Season 7 reunion that dropped on Peacock Tuesday after Arenales claimed a video of him partying with other women at a club and “pouring shots around, getting the crowd shots and stuff like that” was taken out of context.

“The hosting, I got paid to be there,” he said of the event that was recorded and circulated online. “I used to bartend back in the day. I had a lapse in judgment, and we’ve talked about it.”

Espinal added, “And I’m also not a woman that would be with someone who doesn’t respect me. So if I’m with him and still with him currently, it’s because the relationship dynamic is healthy and great.”