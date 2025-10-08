‘Love Island’ Cast Member ‘Still Processing’ Big Breakup

Amaya Espinal is “still processing” her split from Bryan Arenales following the Love Island USA winners’ breakup.

Shortly after winning Season 7 of the Peacock series alongside Arenales, “Amaya Papaya” announced that they were “no longer together” following a brief relationship outside of the villa.

“It’s something I am still processing,” Espinal told PEOPLE on Aug. 28, adding, “But, I am very optimistic and very hopeful for the future, and I’m just happy to have such a large amount of support around me.”

“Honestly, it really feels amazing to see that there’s so many people that can relate to me and that they see themselves inside a part of me,” Espinal said of the support she’s received from her “Papayas” since leaving the villa. “It really is such a great feeling, seriously.”

Anytime she feels “alone or just down,” the Peacock star said she conjures up thoughts of all of her supporters. “Then I remember my Papayas, my family, my friends, and it really does help lift me up,” she explained, telling her fans, “Thank you guys so much for being a part of this journey with me.”

Espinal and Arenales confirmed during the Season 7 reunion, which aired on Aug. 25, that they were still together following their big win. Just after the reunion aired, however, Espinal announced that she and Arenales had split.

“After leaving the villa, it became very clear that we were on two different journeys,” she wrote in a post on her Instagram Story on Aug. 27. “Our visions didn’t align and relationships are supposed to be a team sport. You don’t have to drink the whole sea to know it’s salty. All love here and I truly wish him the best.”

On his own Story, Arenales wrote, “Unfortunately, we were not on the same page and that is okay. We have both gained clarity that we are on different paths right now. I am thankful for the time we have spent together and I wish her nothing but the best moving forward.”