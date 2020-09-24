'Love Island' First Look Previews Fun and Drama in Exclusive Sneak Peek Ahead of Thursday Night's Episode

✖

Love Island might be stirring the pot ahead of its finale on Sept. 30, but fans are getting their first look at all the fun, drama and tension before tonight's all-new episode featuring the last recoupling of the season. In an exclusive for PopCulture.com ahead of Thursday's episode airing at 9 p.m. ET on CBS, the Islanders get a little naughty with tasks around the Villa, along with particular couples engaging in some significant talks that hint a dramatic turn of events.

In the clip provided by CBS of the ITV Entertainment Production, shenanigans first ensue as the girls get a text about a secret mission called "Undercover Lovers," involving them covertly engaging the boys on tasks around the grounds. As the girls embark most successfully on their assignment to get the boys to fulfill duties for them, Cely confesses in an offside interview: "Oh my God, guys are so easy — they're just these simple-minded creatures," she laughs.

As for the upcoming drama, Moira gets a text suggesting the Islanders get cracking on their relationships as the final recoupling looms. In the first look teasing a ton of tension and anxiety, Carrington finds himself in a predicament, admitting to the new girl, Lakeyn, that he has a "lot more" in common with her than his current coupling with Laurel. This position leaves Carrington unsure of where he stands with the Alabama native, telling her he's got "stuff to figure out" as he's officially "confused."

Fans will also get to see host Arielle Vandenberg return, as she appears for the last recoupling of the season, which will find the boys choosing who they would like to couple up with ahead of the finale next week.

While there is no doubt Cely and Johnny are together, it was a close call for the pair after they met with some serious drama stemming from his stay at Casa Amor. In last night's episode, the couple confirmed their relationship status after Johnny asked Cely to be his girlfriend, enlisting the entire Villa to celebrate his romantic gesture, which included a scavenger hunt around the grounds. As for Carrington, his head is turning more in the direction of Lakeyn since her arrival — an entrance that has been impossible for Laurel to ignore, especially in light of the recent challenge that found Carrington and Lakeyn steal some serious kisses.

Earlier this month, Vandenberg told PopCulture she was "rooting the most" for Johnny and Cely. "They seem like a couple I could picture out in the real world," she said. "I wouldn't be surprised by them. I think they are so right for each other. He makes Cely so giggly and I can see the way Johnny looks at her. It is really sweet and I definitely feel a real connection with them." But as her co-star and series narrator Matthew Hoffman told us, "you never know what's going to happen."

Love Island airs nightly on CBS with the season finale airing Sept. 30 at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT. For more on Love Island, your favorite reality show and stars, keep it locked to PopCulture.com!