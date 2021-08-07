'Love Island' Contestant Shoots Their Shot With Margot Robbie in Birthday Message

✖

Like many others around the world, Margot Robbie is a big fan of the reality series Love Island. About a month after having a Love Island-themed birthday party, Robbie received a birthday shoutout in the form of a video from one of the recent contestants on the series, Hugo Hammond. According to Yahoo, Hammond wished Robbie a happy birthday via Cameo and managed to shoot his shot with the actor in the process.

"Hey Margot, it's Hugo here. I'm fresh out of the Love Island villa and I hear that you are a massive super fan," Hammond told Robbie in the video. "I also hear that you celebrated your birthday with a Love Island-themed party." He added, "So I'd just like to say happy birthday and you are 100% my type on paper and if you came into the villa, my head would definitely have been turned." While Hammond did let the Suicide Squad star know that she's "100%" his type, Robbie is already "coupled up" with her husband, Tom Ackerley, whom she wed in 2016.

Ironically, Hammond's birthday shoutout to Robbie came shortly after the actor opened up to PEOPLE about her love for the reality series. During the interview, Robbie said, "It is very much a part of my life. It's a big part of my life. [The Suicide Squad director] James Gunn is actually a big fan too." Her The Suicide Squad co-star, Joel Kinnaman, who was present for the interview, then quipped, "She forced it upon my life." Kinnaman was also in attendance for Robbie's Love Island-themed birthday party.

She then asked her co-star, "Yeah. I did force you to try Love Island, but did you ever watch any of it?" Kinnaman then offered, "I think I've seen the clips of it [from] back in the day, or maybe it was something similar, like Paradise Hotel, or something. But yeah, I need to get back into it fully." In addition to sharing her love for the show in a general sense, Robbie also opened up about her favorite season and her two favorite contestants of all time. For those who are dedicated Love Island fans, her answers may not be that surprising. "If I had to pick a favorite season, I'd say season three," she noted. "If I had to pick favorite contestants of all time, I'd probably say Liv [Olivia Attwood] from season three, and Maura [Higgins] from season five. They're probably my two favorites of all time. "