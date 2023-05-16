'Love Is Blind' Star Colleen Reed Says She Still Doesn't Live With Husband Matt Bolton

Love Is Blind stars Colleen Reed and Matt Bolton are still going strong, two years after getting married during the Netflix show's third season. Their love story is unique in more ways than one, as the two are also not living together. During a recent stop on the Out of the Pods podcast, Reed said they are planning to finally move in together soon.

"Me and Matt are going to move in together in the next two weeks," Reed told fellow former Love Is Blind stars Deepti Vempati and Natalie Lee, via Entertainment Tonight. "We don't have the finances to buy, by any means, but we're going to rent in Dallas and then that gives us time to really find the perfect home for what works for us."

Although Reed, 27, and Bolton, 29, do not live together, they are still inseparable, Reed assured fans. Bolton even spends most of his time at Reed's home because it is closer to his job. "I don't think he's gone to his place once in the past month," she explained. "So I'm excited to live with him outside of a studio. I mean, if I can live with this man in a studio, then I can live with him wherever because I can't get away from him in these four walls."

Finances may have been the main reason for their decision not to move in together, but Reed said there is another very good reason. After all, the rules of Love Is Blind mean the two didn't even see each other until after they were engaged. Living apart gives them a chance to slowly adapt to living together, she said. "It takes a second, and both of us didn't want to rush changing that, all of the sudden expediting that for other people."

The couple married in June 2021, although fans didn't see the end of Love Is Blind Season 3 until November 2022. Reed is a ballet dancer from Easton, Pennsylvania, while Bolton is an executive at Aerospace Manufacturing & Co. from Fort Worth, Texas. The only other couple still together from their season is Alexa Alfia and Brennon Lemieux.

After the season, Reed said she "went through a really, really hard time" mentally. "I'm a really, really insecure person about my looks," Reed explained, adding that she "didn't have a healthy relationship with food." She has also been insecure about her face.

Her mental health struggles led to her body language and upset looks during the Season 3 reunion that viewers picked up on. "I just kept thinking of those things that people would say to me, so as soon as I was back on camera at the reunion, I just kind of shut down," Reed said.

After the reunion aired in November, Reed took to Instagram to publicly thank Bolton for his support after she saw the "negative commentary" her behavior drew. "He reassured me that I was going to be okay," Reed wrote on Nov. 16. "Watching it all back and filming the reunion only brought us closer than we ever thought we could get. I can't thank him enough for being there for me."