'Love Is Blind' Alum Deepti Vempati Reveals New Romance

By Brenda Alexander

Deepti is putting her relationship with Abishek "Shake" Chatterjee in her rearview mirror. The two were engaged during season 2 of the lo reality series Love is Blind but she ultimately said no at the altar after the veterinarian made several disparaging comments about her looks. Since then, she's been on a journey of exemplifying self-love and encouraging others to do the same. She briefly dated cast member Kyle Abrams before they called it quits. And now, she's admittedly fond over a new beau, though she's keeping his identity under wraps. 

The Chicago native made the revelation on the latest episode of her Out of the Pods podcast with co-star Natalie Lee. "I don't know if I'm in love, but I'm very smitten. I'm smitten over a man," Deepti gushed. "I talk to him quite often. We do FaceTime dates too. He's not from Chicago, so we're trying out the whole long-distance kind of thing," she added

Lee wanted to share his name, but Deepti refused. "We can't out him," she warned. "He's an A-list actor," Natalie said, but Deepti wouldn't budge. Deepti continued: "You know, keep the mouth zipped. No, yeah, I'm very smitten. I'm happy, which is so weird because just three weeks ago on the podcast, I was talking about how I don't have time to date and I really don't care to."

Though she won't label her feelings as being in love, she is happy. "I'm excited. I'm excited about a man for the first time in a while," she noted.

Deepti released a book in September 2022. I Choose Myself is described as an "exclusive, tell-all book." She reveals what happened on Love is Blind, sharing never-before-heard details on her relationships in and out of of the pods and what really happened after After the Altar.

0comments

Related:

Start the Conversation

of