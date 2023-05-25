'Love Is Blind' Alum Deepti Vempati Reveals New Romance

Deepti is putting her relationship with Abishek "Shake" Chatterjee in her rearview mirror. The two were engaged during season 2 of the lo reality series Love is Blind but she ultimately said no at the altar after the veterinarian made several disparaging comments about her looks. Since then, she's been on a journey of exemplifying self-love and encouraging others to do the same. She briefly dated cast member Kyle Abrams before they called it quits. And now, she's admittedly fond over a new beau, though she's keeping his identity under wraps.

The Chicago native made the revelation on the latest episode of her Out of the Pods podcast with co-star Natalie Lee. "I don't know if I'm in love, but I'm very smitten. I'm smitten over a man," Deepti gushed. "I talk to him quite often. We do FaceTime dates too. He's not from Chicago, so we're trying out the whole long-distance kind of thing," she added

Lee wanted to share his name, but Deepti refused. "We can't out him," she warned. "He's an A-list actor," Natalie said, but Deepti wouldn't budge. Deepti continued: "You know, keep the mouth zipped. No, yeah, I'm very smitten. I'm happy, which is so weird because just three weeks ago on the podcast, I was talking about how I don't have time to date and I really don't care to."

Though she won't label her feelings as being in love, she is happy. "I'm excited. I'm excited about a man for the first time in a while," she noted.

Deepti released a book in September 2022. I Choose Myself is described as an "exclusive, tell-all book." She reveals what happened on Love is Blind, sharing never-before-heard details on her relationships in and out of of the pods and what really happened after After the Altar.