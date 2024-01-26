'Love Is Blind' Season 3 Couple Expecting First Baby

Love Is Blind stars Alexa and Brennon Lemieux are expecting their first child! The couple, who met and married on Season 3 of the Netflix reality show, announced Friday that they are preparing to welcome their first baby this summer. The Lemieuxs broke the news on Instagram, sharing photos from a breakfast-themed maternity shoot featuring a newspaper reading, "Baby Lemieux Coming 2024" and "Lemieux: The Next Gen – Coming to a Crib Near You Summer 2024." The couple captioned their joint post, "The best of me and the best of you, baby Lemieux coming soon."

Several Love Is Blind alum shared their support in the comments, with fellow Season 3 star Colleen Reed writing, "YESSS!!! so happy for you too!!" Season 2's Deepti Vempati added, "Congratulations!!!! Such a beautiful blessing" as her season co-star Natalie Lee chimed in, "congrats!!!! so happy for you two!!" Season 4's Chelsea Griffin also made sure to pass on her well-wishes, writing, "YAY!!! Congratulations so thrilled for you both!!"

Alexa, 29, and Brennon, 33, told PEOPLE they had been trying to conceive for almost a year and a half and had planned to make an IVF appointment before they learned in late November that Alexa was pregnant. "I was really nervous that maybe we're never going to be able to have kids," the mother-to-be told the outlet, noting that it was only when she took a break from her more intensive routine for the holidays that she conceived. The couple has learned the sex of their baby and teased that they are planning to tell their eager family members in the coming weeks at a reveal party they're hosting.

"We wanted this to happen and so we're just grateful to be here," Alexa shared of her pregnancy. "It's been such a big part of my life [and] I'm the worst secret keeper ... so I'm ready for it to be out there!" She continued, "I just love looking in the mirror, because I remember not being pregnant and looking in the mirror and [thinking], 'Oh, I just can't wait for something to be there.' Now there is, and I'm like, I love it! I just lay my hands on my stomach and just rub it all the time. I'm obsessed."