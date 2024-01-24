'Love Is Blind' Alum Marshall Glaze Announces Engagement

Marshall Glaze is officially tying the knot. The Love Is Blind star entered the pods for Season 4 of the Netflix reality series, hoping to find true love. He nearly did when he proposed to Jackie Bonds. Unfortunately, things did not pan out the way he had hoped, as Bonds admitted she wanted to pursue a romance with their fellow Pod Squad member, Josh Demas.

The decision caused a lot of controversy, and Bonds and Demas were ultimately absent from the live reunion because of fans not liking what they did. The pair eventually split last September, but it seems like Glaze has more or less forgotten what had happened, as he shared on Instagram that he got engaged right before Christmas. He captioned the sweet photo, "The journey to 'Happily Ever After' started on 12.23.23" with a heart and ring emoji alongside photos of him and fiancé, Chay Barnes.

That's not all, as Glaze recruited his Season 4 co-star Irina Solomonova, an event planner, to help him with the proposal. He shared a video on his Instagram, noting that Barnes had "NO idea." Glaze revealed on the After the Altar special in September 2023 that the two had been dating for almost a year. Via Us Weekly, he gushed, "Chay is the perfect woman for me. She's the yin to my yang. Opposites attract. She's quite literally my opposite, and we mesh so well. That's what I love the most about her."

Marshall Glaze has mostly kept his relationship with Chay Barnes private, aside from a few Instagram posts and the engagement ones. While he may not have had the best time on Love Is Blind, it seems like everything happens for a reason, and he is as happy as ever. It's also very sweet that he even asked Solomonova for help, showing that some of the Pod Squad are still friends, even in the midst of the drama some of them endured.

Meanwhile, the cast for Love Is Blind Season 6 have the hope of finding their true love like Glaze, whether in the pods or after. With the new season premiering on Valentine's Day, fans won't have to wait very long to see what happens. Just like the previous seasons, it will surely be filled with romance, drama, and everything in between as people try to find "The One," sight unseen and prove that love is truly blind.