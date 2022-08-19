'Love & Hip Hop' Shows Lead VH1 to Major Ratings Win

VH1's Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta and Miami are back, and apparently, the show's fans have been anticipating both shows' return because the premiere leads to a rating's win for the Paramount Global network's series. Deadline reports that because of the double premiere, the network experienced its highest Monday primetime Live+Same Day adults 18-49 rating (0.557) and share (3.22) in over two years. The last high ratings spectacular came in April 2020 and March 2020, respectively. Atlanta kicked off the second half of its tenth season with a 0.68 18-49 rating/4.02 share and 756K total viewers in L+SD, up +6%, 26% and 1%, respectively vs. Season 10 averages. Miami followed suit in its Season 4B premiere (0.66/9p) and posted its best demo rating (0.66) and share (3.60) in more than two years, up 57% and 95%, respectively vs. the entire previous season. L+SD viewership (722K) was up nearly 50%. The social media showing and engagement were also high, with 2.6M views on premiere night.

Miami chronicles the love, laughs, drama, and music with the likes of Amara La Negra and Shay Johnson, both of whom are celebrating pregnancies in the current season. Veteran rapper Trina focuses on tour life as the only female act on her leg of the 'Legendz of the Streetz' tour with Rick Ross, Gucci Mane, and 2 Chainz. And former Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood stars Ray J and Princess detail the dissolution of their marriage since migrating to Miami full time. Ahead of the new season's premiere on Monday, Aug. 8 at 9 p.m. on VH1, a 5-minute super trailer was released. The series first premiered in 2018.

Veteran predecessor Atlanta has been on the air since 2012. Currently in its 11th season, the cast includes former Basketball Wives sstar Bambi, Erica Mena, Karlie Redd, Kendra Robinson, Kirk Frost, Mendeecees Harris, Momma Dee, Rasheeda Frost, Renni Rucci, Safaree Samuels, Scrappy, Sierra Gates, Shekinah, Spice, Yandy Smith-Harris, and Yung Joc.