‘Love After Lockup’: Shane Whitlow Hospitalized After Going Missing

Shane Whitlow is getting treatment in the hospital after going missing briefly last week. The Love After Lockup star had fans concerned when wife Lacey Whitlow took to social media on Dec. 15 to announce her husband had been missing since Dec. 11 and ask her followers to call the police if they had information about his whereabouts.

Days prior to his disappearance, Shane worried followers with a cryptic message on Instagram that began, “Your beautiful summer. Daddy’s in the light now.” He continued to thank fans for their support through his “tough times,” writing, “Good vibes only from me always. Y’all stay safe out there. If I done anything right, I hope I impacted y’all to always have courage. The world ain’t so bad. Time to flip the switch to positivity only.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CXNYXfllxgO/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

On Dec. 11, he posted a workout video at the gym, writing he was preparing himself to be “mentally, physically, and spiritually strong,” sparking concerned comments from followers worried about his mental health. Luckily, on Dec. 16, Lacey confirmed Shane had been found and had been admitted to the hospital in a “mentally incapacitated” state to get treatment.

In a since-deleted Instagram post captured by Distractify, the WE tv star thanked her followers for their concern, writing, “This year has been hard on everyone and mental health is such a fragile thing. No matter what, this is my [daughter’s] dad. [This] isn’t for the show or a [storyline], this is his life.”

Over the weekend, Lacey shared a video of Shane and her daughter, writing she was praying that “no matter what dark tunnel you may be in you see the light which is this beautiful baby girl Summer Rayne.” She continued that even though she and Shane are no longer together, as the father of her daughter she would always be there for him. ” lNo matter what the public may think or people say I know your still in there somewhere I just PRAY you stay SAFE and don’t be too stubborn to reach out to us, your real family,” she wrote. “Cause at the end of the day you know I was always the one who was there no one else. … The man I met , is the man she deserves to have and know, find him again I know you can do it.”

Lacey and Shane have been involved in a messy love triangle with her ex, John Slater, throughout their seasons on the show. In Season 3, Lacey said she was no longer in love with Shane and tried to rekindle things with John after learning that Shane had been having sexual conversations online with men. Then in May, Shane was arrested on allegations of animal abuse, followed the next month with an assault arrest.