Tracie Wagaman, 'Love After Lockup' and OnlyFans Star, Dead at 41

Tracie Wagaman, who starred on Love After Lockup, died earlier this month. She was 41. Wagaman's news was first confirmed by her former manager, Lily Reed, during an Instagram Live video. Her family also confirmed the sad news. In recent years, Wagaman had an OnlyFans account, sold Avon products, and started a Cameo account. She died one week after welcoming her second child.

“I just wanted to confirm — I have some sad news about Tracie,” Reed told viewers on Instagram, reports The Ashley's Reality Roundup. “Unfortunately, Tracie passed away on July 1. I’m a little shocked. I think everyone is. I’m not going to release more details at this time. I just hope that we are praying for her family. I don’t know what else to say…Keep her family in your prayers. Tracie was loved…Tracie brought a lot of people a lot of joy and she will be remembered.” Reed said she spoke with Wagaman just hours before her death. “I know her family has been notified,” Reed explained. “I just wanted you guys to hear it from somebody who genuinely cared about her.”

Wagaman's brother, Mark Wagaman, began a GoFundMe account to raise funds for her funeral and to start a savings account for her son and daughter. Remaining funds will be donated to a domestic violence organization. The campaign has raised over $4,800. “As many of you know, I lost my daughter,” Wagaman's mother, Joana Tosto Wagaman, wrote on Facebook. “We are trying to raise some money to help with the expenses of bringing her home. Anything will be appreciated. Thank you.”

Wagaman appeared on Love After Lockup in Season 2. At the time, she was in a relationship with Clint Brady and had just completed an eight-year prison sentence for fraudulent checks and a probation violation. According to Starcasm, Brady and Wagaman finalized their divorce in June. Wagaman revealed she was pregnant in May, and the father was Luke Loera. Just before her death, Wagaman shared photos of her newborn daughter, Lily, with TVShowsAce. Wagaman also dated former Teen Mom OG star Matt Baier briefly in 2020. There were rumors that Baier was her daughter's father, but he confirmed that was not the case, reports The Ashley's.

After her episodes of Love After Lockup aired, Wagaman continued keeping fans up to date with her life on social media. According to The Sun, she had an OnlyFans account and also began a Cameo page to earn revenue. She also sold Avon products. In addition to her brother, mother, and daughter Lily, Wagaman is also survived by her 4-year-old son Isaac.

Love After Lockup airs Fridays at 9 p.m. ET on WEtv. The series follows the lives of couples after one partner is released from a long-term prison sentence. The series launched in 2018 and inspired the spin-off Love After Lockup: Life After Lockup.