'Love After Lockup': Tracie Wagaman's Cause of Death Revealed

Tracie Wagaman, who starred on Love After Lockup, died from an accidental overdose of methamphetamine early last month. The 41-year-old died just one week after she welcomed her second child. Wagaman struggled with drug addiction for several years, and her brother launched a GoFundMe page to raise $5,000 for her funeral.

Wagaman died on July 1 at 10:54 p.m. The Las Vegas Coroner's Office listed "accidental meth overdose" as the cause of death, according to documents obtained by The Sun last week. Her death was ruled accidental.

The former reality TV star's older brother, Mark Wagaman, told The Sun she battled drug addiction for 20 years and struggled to stay out of prison. "She’s had a habit for quite a while, half her life. It’s been 20 years on and off," Mark said. "She had a history of jail and prison. When you get out you go back to it. We’ve tried to help her." Although the two had not spoken in over a year, Mark noted that she was "my sister, I still loved her."

Mark learned about Wagaman's death after Las Vegas police called her. "They told me she passed away the night before in Las Vegas. I was the first person contacted. I let my mom know. She’s handling it as a mom should. We have so many questions we need [to be] answered," Mark said. Mark previously mentioned his sister's cause of death during an appearance on Sharrell's World on Aug. 16. The family also launched a GoFundMe page to raise $5,000 for Wagaman's funeral and to help her children. The fun reached its $5,000 goal and is no longer accepting donations.

Wagaman's former manager, Lily Reed, announced Wagaman's death during an Instagram Live session in late July, weeks after she died. "Tracie was loved…Tracie brought a lot of people a lot of joy and she will be remembered," Reed said, adding that she spoke with Wagaman just hours before she died. "I know her family has been notified... I just wanted you guys to hear it from somebody who genuinely cared about her."

Wagaman appeared on WEtv's Love After Lockup Season 2 after spending eight years in prison for fraudulent checks and a probation violation. During the season, viewers watched her get married to Clint Brady, but they divorced in June. In May, Wagaman announced she was pregnant and Luke Loera was the father of her daughter, whom she named Lily. Wagaman is also survived by 4-year-old son Isaac. According to Starcasm, Loera said he and Wagaman agreed to place Lily up for adoption before his death, but he later said he wanted to fight to regain custody of her.

