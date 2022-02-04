‘Love During Lockup’: Max Reacts When Tara Calls After ‘Ghosting’ Him on the Outside in Exclusive Sneak Peek

After getting ghosted by his inmate girlfriend Tara upon her release from prison, Love During Lockup‘s Max had been trying to move on with his love life – but he can’t stop thinking about Tara. So he couldn’t be more excited to finally receive a call from Tara 17 days after her release in a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Friday’s all-new episode of the WE tv show.

Getting ready to head out on a date with a girl he matched with on Tinder, Max confides in his friend Neal that while he’s going to keep his promise “and have a good time,” his mind is still on Tara. Neal warns Max, “You’ve gotta get your mind together, man. You got stood up. Forget Tara.” Max responds that he has attempted to move on, even beginning to talk with a new inmate, but when he finally gets a call from Tara, he’s ready to throw all that out the window.

“Do you remember me?” she asks Max, who kicks Neal out immediately to talk to Tara. “I’ve only been out 17 days and I’ve been thinking about you,” she continues. While Max shares he’s “still a little hurt” about the “ghosting situation,” Tara responds that it’s not him that’s the problem, but her.

“All I can say is that I’m sorry,” she says. “And I need you to understand that it wasn’t you. I think maybe it was more insecurities on my end. I feel like now I’m in a better position to where I can talk to you and get to know you better.” Max immediately accepts Tara’s apology: “I can’t begin to relate to what she’s been through for the past year – I have no idea what it’s like to be in prison,” he tells the camera.

Tara also confesses she’s been experiencing a lot of anxiety upon her release from prison. “You know what’s really good for anxiety?” Max asks. “Massages. And I’ll have you know, I’m quite good.” Tara responds flirtatiously, “You know what, I might cash that in if you’re lucky. If things keep going this way,” but refuses to turn on her camera when asked. “Now that’s so unfair,” she tells him. “You know I’ve been in the yard all day, and so I am not even ready to give that to you right now.” Will Max and Tara find love now that she’s out from behind bars? Love During Lockup airs Fridays at 9 p.m. ET on WE tv.