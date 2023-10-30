'Lotería Loca' Celebrates Día de los Muertos (Exclusive Clip)

Lotería Loca is getting into the spooky spirit by celebrating Día de los Muertos. Also known as Day of the Dead, the Mexican holiday involves families welcoming back the souls of their deceased relatives with food, drinks, and celebrations. On tonight's episode of the CBS game show, host Jaime Camil takes Day of the Dead to a whole new level, but with still a lot of celebrating going on, just in a different way. And you get something a lot better than just candy that will last a whole lot longer.

In an exclusive clip for PopCulture.com, Camil introduces the Loca dancers and band leader Sheila E., wishing her a happy Día de los Muertos. Sheila E. wonders if most people even know what the holiday is, and Camil explains it. He notes that if you're not from Mexico and speak Spanish or haven't seen his movie, Coco, "then The Day of the Dead may sound like a horror movie. But it's actually a celebration of remembering family members and loved ones who have passed on." Camil also says it's like Halloween, yet at the same time, "very, very different." It's mostly the latter.

Instead of giving away candy, Jaime Camil says they are getting Loca. In fact, $1 million Loca. Competing for the big cash prize are a pro wrestler and a child support investigator. Skeletons and screams are abound in the special episode as the two play the Latin-inspired bingo. It's the perfect way to celebrate Day of the Dead, which is celebrated from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2. Lotería Loca is the perfect show to celebrate Día de los Muertos or Day of the Dead. It wouldn't be surprising if there were some surprises in store since this is the first time the series is celebrating the Spanish holiday. Fans will want to tune in to see what happens regardless.

As people around the world celebrate the spookiest holiday of the year, many people will be celebrating their loved ones that are no longer with them for the Day of the Dead. What better way to kick off the holiday than by a Día de los Muertos-themed episode of Lotería Loca? . Whether you celebrate it or not, it's still going to be an episode you won't want to miss. Be sure to tune in to the CBS game show tonight at 9 p.m. ET.