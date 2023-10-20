Halloween 2023: Treat Yourself to These 11 Spooky Gifts
Halloween is just around the corner, and we have a list of seasonable items you need to check out.
Halloween is nearly here, and it's not too late to treat yourself or the favorite people in your life to some great spooky gifts. Sure, it may not necessarily be considered a "gift-giving" holiday — aside from all the delicious trick-or-treat candy — but there are still tons of frighteningly fun items to enhance your home, wardrobe, party, or just your overall experience of the season. From horror films to collectible characters, and costumes to movie merch, we have put together a list of some of the best new products out this Halloween. Scroll down to check them out!
Funko's 13 Day Spooky Advent Calendar
The countdown to Halloween is on, and this killer advent calendar from Funko will help get you there. Featuring Pocket POP! characters from franchises such as The Conjuring Universe, IT, The Exorcist, and more, this box of surprise horror characters is the perfect way to keep the spooky vibes going each day until All Hallow's Eve.
Funko Pop! Advent Calendar – Horror 13 Day Spooky Countdown 2023
'Scream' The Game
Ghostface is back yet again, and this time he's here to slash up your Halloween party game night. Scream: The Game brings fans of the hit horror franchise together at the table for a thrilling card game wherein you not only fight to survive but also unmask the knife-wielding killer among you.
'Stranger Things 4' Vecna Mug
Stranger Things Season 4 introduced fans to the most formidable villain the kids of Hawkins have faced yet: Vecna. Now, Universal Orlando has introduced a series of exclusives from the hit Netflix show, in support of their Halloween Horror Nights 2023. As for our pick which item we recommend most, well, you can never go wrong with a mug, especially one this wicked.
Halloween Horror Nights 2023 Stranger Things Vecna Mug
Michael Myers Deluxe Adult Costume
If you still need a costume for a big Halloween party, or you just want something to terrify the trick 'r' treaters, we highly recommend the Deluxe Michael Myers costume from Amazon. Complete with a jumpsuit and blood-dripping mask, this killer costume is certain to be hit with horror fans.
Adult Michael Myers Classic Costume
Chucky Deluxe Adult Costume
While we are on the topic of costumes, there's another iconic horror movie villain you could dress up as and have heads turning... Chucky. Also coming as a jumpsuit and mask set, this Childs Play costume will bring back fond memories of the classic Halloween fit, rocking a print of your favorite character along with a plastic mask that straps around the head. Only this time... you're cosplaying as everyone's favorite homicidal, possessed doll.
Disguise Child's Play Adult Chucky Deluxe Costume
Funko Chucky Mask
If you REALLY want to stand out this Halloween, pair your Chucky costume with this officially licensed Funko Chucky mask. Made in the shape of the iconic Funko Pop! Collectible figures, this Good Guys mask will definitely give a unique twist to your Halloween costume.
Pop! Mask, Funko Character Inspired Costume Accessory and Wall Art Piece
'The Walking Dead' Complete Collection
Quite easily one of the greatest horror series of all time, fans can now add The Walking Dead: The Complete Collection to their personal movie and TV library, as well as a digital version of all 11 seasons. "After police officer Rick Grimes awakens from a coma in an abandoned hospital in the pilot episode of The Walking Dead, he's immediately thrust into a life-or-death struggle in an apocalyptic, walker-ravaged world. This complete collection of the Primetime Emmy® Award-winning series follows Rick and his band of survivors – Daryl, Morgan, Maggie, Carol, Michonne, Glenn, and more – as they struggle to survive their bleak new reality where the living pose as much of a threat as the hungry, roaming undead."
The Walking Dead Complete Series [Blu-ray]
Phantom Friends Plushes
Fans of the iconic Universal Monsters franchise will definitely want to check out these amazing new plushes from The Noble Collection. Branded as the "Phantom Friends," horror merchandise collectors will love the trio of Frankenstein, Wolfman (pictured above), and the Creature from the Black Lagoon. These lovable friends also make a great gift for the younger horror fans in your life.
Movie Monster Bendyfigs
One of the most notable products that The Noble Collection carries is the Benyfigs line of movie characters. From Universal Monsters to Star Trek to Gremlins and The Conjuring Universe, there are a number of these great collectibles that will look great around your home during the Halloween season, and all year long.
Halloween Horror Nights 2023 Studio Screamers Pin Set
It's always fun to add a little ghostly flare to your favorite outfit or other apparel. If you need a little something extra definitely take a peek at the Halloween Horror Nights 2023 Studio Screamers Pin Set. This year the set includes "a brand-new set of characters featuring horror icons from both film as well as Halloween Horror Nights past. Dracula, The Mummy, Lil' Boo, The Invisible Man, Tiffany, and The Usher are all included in this pin set and they are all ready to join you on your Halloween Horror Nights adventures."
Halloween Horror Nights 2023 Studio Screamers Pin Set
'The Exorcist: Believer' Exclusive T-Shirt
Fans of The Exorcist can celebrate Halloween Horror Nights every day with this Exclusive HHN 2023 shirt, commemorating the franchise's newest film, The Exorcist: Believer. It features iconic imagery from the terrifying movie and is certainly a must-have for fans everywhere at under $15. We also recommend checking out the Halloween Horror Nights Amazon Print on Demand Store for more great horror designs.
'The Exorcist: Believer' Exclusive T-Shirt
Killer Klowns 35th Anniversary Funko Collector's Box
Celebrate Halloween with one of the weirdest and most fun horror movies of all time, Killer Klowns from Outer Space. Funko and Gamestop are bringing fans the opportunity to add to their horror/POP! collections with this box of Killer Klowns figures, as well as some buttons and a keychain, all wrapped up in a nifty circus tent packaging.
Funko Box: Killer Klowns from Outer Space 35th Anniversary (Black Light Pop! Figures) Collector's Box GameStop Exclusive
Universal Monsters Tarot Deck and Guidebook
"Let Count Dracula, Frankenstein, the Mummy, and other creepy creatures guide your tarot practice with this hair-raising tarot deck and guidebook inspired by the iconic Universal Pictures Monsters! Bring the spooky spirit of classic movie monsters to your tarot readings with this cinematic spin on the traditional tarot deck!
Featuring stunning original artwork inspired by classic tarot iconography, this 78-card deck depicts spine-chilling characters, imagery, and themes from the legendary Universal Pictures monster films, from Boris Karloff's Frankenstein and Bela Lugosi's Count Dracula to the Wolf Man, the Creature from the Black Lagoon, and more!
Universal Monsters Tarot Deck and Guidebook