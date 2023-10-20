Halloween 2023: Treat Yourself to These 11 Spooky Gifts

Halloween is nearly here, and it's not too late to treat yourself or the favorite people in your life to some great spooky gifts. Sure, it may not necessarily be considered a "gift-giving" holiday — aside from all the delicious trick-or-treat candy — but there are still tons of frighteningly fun items to enhance your home, wardrobe, party, or just your overall experience of the season. From horror films to collectible characters, and costumes to movie merch, we have put together a list of some of the best new products out this Halloween. Scroll down to check them out!

'Scream' The Game (Photo: Funko / Amazon) Ghostface is back yet again, and this time he's here to slash up your Halloween party game night. Scream: The Game brings fans of the hit horror franchise together at the table for a thrilling card game wherein you not only fight to survive but also unmask the knife-wielding killer among you. Funko's 'Scream: The Game' $17.99 at Amazon prevnext

Chucky Deluxe Adult Costume (Photo: Disguise) While we are on the topic of costumes, there's another iconic horror movie villain you could dress up as and have heads turning... Chucky. Also coming as a jumpsuit and mask set, this Childs Play costume will bring back fond memories of the classic Halloween fit, rocking a print of your favorite character along with a plastic mask that straps around the head. Only this time... you're cosplaying as everyone's favorite homicidal, possessed doll. Disguise Child's Play Adult Chucky Deluxe Costume $40.73 – $89.99 at Amazon prevnext

'The Walking Dead' Complete Collection (Photo: AMC / Lionsgate) Quite easily one of the greatest horror series of all time, fans can now add The Walking Dead: The Complete Collection to their personal movie and TV library, as well as a digital version of all 11 seasons. "After police officer Rick Grimes awakens from a coma in an abandoned hospital in the pilot episode of The Walking Dead, he's immediately thrust into a life-or-death struggle in an apocalyptic, walker-ravaged world. This complete collection of the Primetime Emmy® Award-winning series follows Rick and his band of survivors – Daryl, Morgan, Maggie, Carol, Michonne, Glenn, and more – as they struggle to survive their bleak new reality where the living pose as much of a threat as the hungry, roaming undead." The Walking Dead Complete Series [Blu-ray] $129.99 at Amazon prevnext

Phantom Friends Plushes (Photo: The Noble Collection) Fans of the iconic Universal Monsters franchise will definitely want to check out these amazing new plushes from The Noble Collection. Branded as the "Phantom Friends," horror merchandise collectors will love the trio of Frankenstein, Wolfman (pictured above), and the Creature from the Black Lagoon. These lovable friends also make a great gift for the younger horror fans in your life. Click here to see all three, or follow the link below to pick up your own Wolfman! Phantom Friends Wolfman $35 at The Noble Collection prevnext

Movie Monster Bendyfigs (Photo: The Noble Collection) One of the most notable products that The Noble Collection carries is the Benyfigs line of movie characters. From Universal Monsters to Star Trek to Gremlins and The Conjuring Universe, there are a number of these great collectibles that will look great around your home during the Halloween season, and all year long. Click here to see the full collection, and follow the link below to snag your very own Dracula Bendyfig (pictured above). Dracula Bendyfig $19.50 at The Noble Collection prevnext

Halloween Horror Nights 2023 Studio Screamers Pin Set (Photo: Universal Orlando Shop) It's always fun to add a little ghostly flare to your favorite outfit or other apparel. If you need a little something extra definitely take a peek at the Halloween Horror Nights 2023 Studio Screamers Pin Set. This year the set includes "a brand-new set of characters featuring horror icons from both film as well as Halloween Horror Nights past. Dracula, The Mummy, Lil' Boo, The Invisible Man, Tiffany, and The Usher are all included in this pin set and they are all ready to join you on your Halloween Horror Nights adventures." Halloween Horror Nights 2023 Studio Screamers Pin Set $31.49 at Universal Orlando Shop prevnext