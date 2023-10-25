'Young and the Restless' Star Christian LeBlanc Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

Christian LeBlanc has been diagnosed with cancer. The actor first portrayed lawyer and district attorney Michael Baldwin on the long-running CBS soap The Young and the Restless from 1991 to 1993. He came back for a second round in 1997 and has been playing the role ever since. At one point, Michael even had cancer, and there was a whole storyline surrounding it. Now, it seems that life is imitating art and not in a good way.

While speaking with WWL-TV, LeBlanc shared for the first time that he was diagnosed with cancer. "Mine happened so fast, so there was a lot of me dealing with it first," the actor explained in regards to the diagnosis. The cancer he has is multiple myeloma, which is a cancer of plasma cells. "It's a very common cancer, which, but again, it's like you don't think of ap ink elephant. Now that I hear about Myeloma, you hear it everywhere."

"I was diagnosed around June at St. John's Providence Hospital," LeBlanc shared. "Which I'd never been to. I'd never spent a day in the hospital in my 65 years until this year. I went in, and already the signs, they put my wedding ring on, that Lauren and Michael's wedding ring, and I put my hand down, and the ring fell off without friction, and I thought, 'What an odd thing.' My nose started bleeding ons et, this eye kind of got a little wonky, and there was a tumor in the sinus cavity."

LeBlanc went on to explain how he got the diagnosis after an eye exam. There was a tumor pressing on his optic nerve. Amazingly, fans had caught it after pointing out how different his eye looks. Because of the fans and his doctors, he is now in remission despite the fast-progressing cancer. Michael Baldwin is also sticking around. The actor confirmed that his first episode back will be the Thanksgiving show next month. From the looks of the interview, LeBlanc is looking great, and it's so great to hear that he is doing well. Hopefully, he doesn't overwork himself because he definitely still needs to rest after all that he's been through.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS. It will still be a few weeks until Christian LeBlanc is back as Michael Baldwin. However, fans should take comfort in knowing that they are both returning soon and better than ever.