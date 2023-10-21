CBS Viewers Donated Blood and Sent Garlic to Try and Save This Canceled Show

Fans of the short-lived CBS drama Moonlight went to great lengths to get the show renewed. Starring Alex O'Loughlin, Sophia Myles, Jason Dohring, and Shannyn Sossamon, Moonlight centered on a private investigator who was turned into a vampire by his bride. In the present day, he struggles with love, loyalty, and other vampires. It premiered in September 2007, but was canceled just three days before the Season 1 finale in May 2008. Prior to the cancellation, fans took the nature of the series quite literally in an effort to get another season.

Reuters reported in April 2008 that fans of the drama had teamed up with the Red Cross and online rally point YouChoose.net to organize a nationwide blood drive. Over 3,000 fans pledged to donate a pint, all to get network support for a potential second season. The blood drive took place in cities like Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, and Philadelphia, according to TV Series Finale. Fans were invited to donate either blood or cash to support the series and the Red Cross.

That isn't all. On top of the blood drive, Moonlight fans participated in "Operation: Renew Moonlight." It encouraged viewers to fill out a campaign form and send it to the president of CBS. While you may think that's not as big as a blood drive, they were also encouraged to send along a clove of garlic. You read that right. Blood and garlic to save Moonlight. It was pretty unconventional and original, to say the least. Unfortunately, the efforts weren't enough to save the show. Even despite it being the top series on Friday nights in its time slot.

These days, to save a show, fans are still going all out. Between petitions to buying billboards and much more, fans will do anything it takes to save their favorites. While it doesn't always work out no matter how hard you try, sometimes it's all worth it in the end. Shows are still getting saved and go on for multiple seasons at their new home. For others, it's mostly just as a way to give it proper closure, but it doesn't matter because fans got more. While it is disappointing to know that Moonlight didn't get a second chance after all that viewers tried to do, it just shows how passionate they were. Maybe there could be a reboot one day. Vampires always come back, so you never know what could happen.