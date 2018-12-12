‘Long Island Medium’ Theresa Caputo’s ‘Focus Is on Herself’ After Divorce

Long Island Medium star Theresa Caputo is working on herself following her split from husband of 28 years, Larry Caputo.

A source close to the medium told Us Weekly Wednesday that when it comes to getting back out and dating, Caputo has been getting a slow and steady start to things.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Theresa got married at a really young age and hasn’t really experienced life outside of Larry [and] being married,” the source said. “Theresa is now living life and exploring solo … she’s figuring herself [out] and it’s a whole world of adventure.”

The insider said it’s not that the TLC personality is “opposed” to starting to date again, it’s that she’s “not dating at the moment,” as her “focus is on herself, not on finding someone else.”

“Theresa is much happier separated from her husband, Larry,” the source continued. “There was no big event leading up to their split, but an honest conversation that it wasn’t working any longer and it was time to move on.”

As for the state of their relationship now: “There are no hard feelings between Theresa and Larry. They still talk on the phone frequently and still consider each other family,” the source added.

In November, the reality star told E! that reuniting with her ex for the first time in nearly eight months during the most recent season of Long Island Medium wasn’t as awkward as you might imagine.

“There is no purpose in being angry and being mad. We have over 30 years together and you just can’t forget about that. You know we still have to honor and treasure that and more importantly, respect that,” she said. “Let me finish getting divorced and then you can look for me on Tinder. How’s that?”

As for showing the aftermath of their split on reality TV?

“We decided almost eight years ago to share our lives on the show and of course [the split] was really, super personal. But so was having a colonoscopy,” she said. “I never thought in a million years that I would be getting divorced.”

The reality star added, “We worked hard on it…[We were] able to come out of this and be friends. I’m incredibly proud of both of us and how he has handled the whole situation, on and off camera.”

The couple announced in December 2017 that they had decided to separate after nearly three decades together.

“After 28 years of marriage, we have decided to legally separate,” they said in a joint statement at the time. “We will always love each other and our two wonderful children. We are united in supporting each other and our family. Please respect our privacy during this time.”

Photo credit: Instagram/Theresa Caputo