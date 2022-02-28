‘Long Island Medium’ Star Theresa Caputo Reveals Newest Role With Sweet Photo

Theresa Caputo has added another role to her resume alongside Long Island Medium. The TLC star and psychic medium is officially a grandmother after her daughter, Victoria Caputo, welcomed her first child with her husband Michael Mastrandrea on Tuesday, Feb. 22. Following little Michelina Rose’s birth, Caputo was eager to share the news, taking to social media to announce, “I’m a Grandma.”

On Instagram, Caputo shared a series of photos of herself and her granddaughter, sharing that there are “no words to describe the Love and emotion of holding my Granddaughter.” She went on to reveal that little Michelina ticked in on the scales at “7lbs 12 oz” and measured 19-inches-long. Caputo added that she was “over the moon” to be a grandmother. In a second post, which included images that appeared to be taken on the same day as her initial post, Caputo penned a sweet message to her granddaughter, writing, “Michelina you have stolen our hearts. You are so precious, perfect and loved to the moon and back.” Caputo said that she “still can’t believe [my baby had a baby].”

Caputo’s posts came just after her daughter shared that she had given birth. Victoria made the announcement alongside a gallery of images of her newborn, revealing her birthdate and name in the caption, which read, “Michelina Rose [heart emoji] 2.22.22.” Victoria and her husband announced in mid-August that they were expecting. Michael also shared news of his daughter’s arrival on his own account.

“Michelina Rose Mastrandrea,” he wrote. “Nothing will ever compare to the moment I first held you, baby girl. 2/22/22 at 11:47 pm you made your grand arrival and your mother and I love you so much, we can’t wait to shower you with love and spoil you to death. Oh and side note please stay this small forever.”

Since Michelina’s arrival last week, Caputo has been taking her new role as grandmother pretty seriously. In a Sunday video shared to her account, the TLC star shared that she has been on “baby duty” in recent days. Although her friends urged her to take a break and go out for brunch, she quipped, “I miss my granddaughter. I want to go home.” Later that day, Caputo revealed that she had been reunited with her granddaughter, the star sharing a sweet photo of herself holding Michelina as she proudly used the “grandma” hashtag.