'Long Island Medium' Star Theresa Caputo Celebrates Major Family Event One Year Since Ending Show

✖

Former Long Island Medium star Theresa Caputo had a reason to celebrate this weekend, as her daughter Victoria Caputo married Michael Mastrandrea on Saturday. The two tied the knot at Our Lady of Mercy Church in Hicksville, New York. The wedding came a year after Caputo said goodbye to her long-running TLC series.

On Friday, Caputo, 54, revealed that Victoria, 26, was marrying Mastrandrea this weekend when she shared a photo from the rehearsal dinner. "Last night the rehearsal dinner Tomorrow my baby girl is a bride," the former TLC star wrote, alongside a photo of herself with her daughter. On Sunday, Caputo shared a photo of herself dancing with Victoria during the reception. "Such a beautiful emotional PERFECT day my baby girl is MARRIED The emotions of watching [Victoria] get married are indescribable and that she dedicated a song to me ... honestly no words," she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by theresacaputo (@theresacaputo)

Victoria shared several videos Mastrandrea and their friends posted on her own Instagram page. Before the rehearsal dinner, Victoria shared a family photo, confirming that her brother Lawrence Caputo and father Larry Caputo were both there. Caputo and Larry divorced in 2017 after almost 30 years of marriage. On Sunday, Victoria shared a photo of herself and Mastrandrea wearing "Wifey" and "Hubby" sweatshirts.

Long Island Medium ran 14 seasons, with the last airing in 2019 before TLC ended it last year. During an October 2018 episode, Caputo told producers it was "heartbreaking" to see Victoria go through cyberbullying just because her mother is a public figure. When the episode aired, Caputo tweeted that it "breaks my heart" that Victoria continued to face cyberbullying. Thankfully, the response to Caputo's wedding photos this weekend was overwhelmingly positive.

Caputo had her share of criticism during her run on TLC. Before her new Discovery+ show Long Island Medium: There In Spirit launched, she told PopCulture that her readings are open for interpretation. "I'm the first one to say it — that what I do is absolutely crazy, there was no way someone can communicate with someone that has died," Caputo explained. "There are common things that Spirit might talk about and refer to — that's not my fault nor Spirit's fault that there are common things. So that's why I always have Spirit with every healing message that they have me deliver; they have to validate it with something completely unique to that person."

She could understand why some people are skeptical about her abilities, explaining that she has built a "respectful" relationship with Spirit over time. Caputo called communicating with someone who died the "most natural thing" for her. "It just goes to show that I can sense and feel a soul, but maybe their loved one doesn't need to hear any messages or maybe they don't want to," she explained. "And I have to be respectful of that."