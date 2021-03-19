Lizzo Announces Collaboration With Amazon Studios for New Reality TV Series

✖

Lizzo is offering the opportunity of a lifetime and bringing the series to Amazon Prime. The "Truth Hurts" singer posted the announcement that she is seeking full-figured models and dancers to ultimately join her onstage crew. "I BEEN WAITING FOR THIS ONE! Are you a full figured dancer or model? Have you felt underrepresented and under appreciated? THEN I’M LOOKIN FOR YOU!" she wrote. "It’s time to find my dream team of beautifully talented big grrrls and Amazon Studios is helping ya grrrl on this journey!"

The team is currently casting for the yet-to-be-named series and those interested can apply at BigGrrrls.com. "Amazon Prime Video – it’s time to change the game!" Lizzo said. The show's official description states: "A new unscripted series following global superstar Lizzo as she continues to search for dynamic, full-figured women to join her world and perform with her on stage. Only the most talented dancers and models will have what it takes to twerk it out on tour and stomp it out on the runway."

The project is the first announced series to come from the artist's first-look overall deal with Amazon Studios, which was announced in August. Lizzo will executive produce. The body-positive Grammy Award winner has long been a champion for full-figured women throughout her career, making it a point to call out internet trolls for commenting on her weight and pushing for self-love for all of her fans. She was a part of ModCloth's "Say It Louder" campaign in 2018, and later modeled FIT's plus-size clothing on the Future of Fashion runway show at an LGBTQ event called Pride Island.

It's unsure as to what the competition series will entail, but there's hope that her new friend Harry Styles might make an appearance. After Styles performed a cover of her song "Juice" in 2019, the "Good as Hell" singer shared photos of them together at the 2021 Grammy Awards after Harry won his first Grammy for Best Pop Performance with his song "Watermelon Sugar." Lizzo previously won the same award in 2020 for "Truth Hurts."