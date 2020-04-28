'Little Women: LA' Star Tonya Banks Pays Tribute to 'Little Women: Atlanta's Ms. Minnie After Fatal Hit-and-Run Crash

✖

Little Women: LA star Tonya Banks is paying emotional tribute to Little Women: Atlanta star Ashley "Ms. Minnie" Ross. Shortly after it was confirmed Tuesday morning that Ross, 36, had succumbed to injuries sustained in a tragic hit-and-run accident, Tonya took to Instagram to pay her respects, sharing a photo of herself and her fellow Lifetime star.

"Ms Minnie you will be missed RIH girlie. My condolences to her friends and family. [LWATL] [ Lifetime] [Ms. Minnie] [Gone too soon]," Ross captioned the photo, using the nickname many fans had come to associate Ross with. The post set off a flurry of tributes from fans, who flocked to the comments section to react to news of Ross' passing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tonya Renee Banks (@1lilboss7) on Apr 27, 2020 at 11:08pm PDT

"Literally crying I loved minnie so very much and it breaks my heart to see this she was working so hard trying to be healthy and happy like this is so beyond devastating," wrote one fan, prompting another person to respond, "I was crying too! My heart is broken! So sad."

"I read about her passing a few minutes ago. So terribly sad. Such a horrible way to die," commented another person. "I can't imagine what her mom and family are going through. Sending love, light and prayers to her family and friends. Rest in power Minnie."

Liz Dixson, Ross' personal publicist, confirmed to PEOPLE that the reality star passed away at around 10:30 p.m. Monday, almost 24 hours after she was gravely injured when the car she was in collided with another vehicle near Old National Hwy in Atlanta around 11 p.m. on Sunday. Ross succumbed to her injuries the following day at Grady Memorial Hospital. She is survived by her mother Tammy Jackson, her aunt Veronica Deloney, her uncle John Deloney, and her grandmother Rose Deloney.

"It is with profound sadness that we confirm on behalf of the family of Ashley Ross aka 'Ms Minnie' of Little Women: Atlanta has succumbed to injuries from a tragic hit and run car accident today at the age of 34," a statement shared to Ross' Instagram account reads. "The family respectfully asks for their privacy as they grieve during this very difficult time."

Ross had joined the Little Women: LA spinoff series Little Women: Atlanta at the series' start back in 2016 and had been a staple ever since. She starred alongside cast mates Briana Barlup, Tiffany "Monie" Cashette, Emily Fernandez, and the Salinas twins.