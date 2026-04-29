‘Little Women: Atlanta’ Star Arrested

Little Women: Atlanta‘s Ms. Juicy was arrested last week in Georgia.

TMZ reported on Tuesday that the 54-year-old Lifetime personality, whose legal name is Shirlene King-Pearson, was arrested in Winder, Ga., on April 18 on allegations of driving with a suspended license and without insurance.

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The Barrow County Sheriff’s Department released the former radio personality on bail the following day.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 11: Ms. Juicy Baby attends the 2nd annual black tie holiday gala “A Night with the Stars” at The Westside Warehouse on December 11, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)

Ms. Juicy is well known for her work on The Rickey Smiley Morning Show, but the radio host, actress and talent manager became a breakout star on Lifetime’s Little Women: Atlanta, which aired from January 2016 to September 2021.

In April 2022, Ms. Juicy’s Instagram account announced that she had been “stabilized in the ICU” for what her reps would later confirm was treatment for a stroke.

“Ms Juicy is a very private person and wants everyone to know she is fighting and ready to go home,” her reps said in a statement at the time. “She wants to thank her fans for showing so much love and keeping her in their prayers.”

ATLANTA, GA – JANUARY 31: Ms. Juicy Baby attends the 2019 Super Bowl Gospel Celebration at Atlanta Symphony Hall on January 31, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for BET)

In May 2022, a GoFundMe was created to assist Ms. Juicy with her medical bills, revealing that she had been discharged from the hospital in late May after an extended stay in the ICU and hospital.

“I’m not at 100 percent but I am still healing,” Ms. Juicy shared in a May 2022 Instagram video, in which she updated her followers on her release from the hospital. “This is a video to let all my fans, all my supporters, to let you guys know that I have been released from the hospital. I am at home.”

“#Healing,” she captioned the video. “Thank y’all so much for your thoughts, calls, texts, and prayers. #MsJuicyBaby”