'Little Women: Atlanta' Star Monie Cashette Pays Tribute to Co-Star Ms. Minnie After Fatal Car Crash

✖

Little Women: Atlanta star Monie Cashette "can't believe" that Ashley "Minnie" Ross is gone after her tragic death at 34 on Monday due to injuries sustained in a hit-and-run car crash. Cashette and Ross might not have always gotten along as they navigated the music industry of Atlanta, but the reality personality made sure to make her love for her late co-star known.

"I still can’t believe I’m saying RIP [Ms. Minnie] right now. We may have not always seen eye to eye but we still was there for each other when it mattered the most. Love you girl," Cashette wrote alongside a black and white photo of Ross, adding the hashtag "Rest in Heaven."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Monie (@moniecashette) on Apr 27, 2020 at 11:30pm PDT

Cashette isn't the only Little Women star to pay tribute to Ross after her tragic death. Ms. Juicy took to Instagram in the early hours of the morning to share a note reading, "This is too much too much!!!!!" alongside a number of prayer hand emojis. In the caption, she added, "Prayers for Minnie's family!!!"

Amanda Salinas also shared a note dedicated to one of her best friends, sharing on social media, "As I’m writing this I’m in tears I can’t believe it my Minnie !!!! Why did they take you away from us !!!! WHY!!!!! It always seems like we have all the time in the world, only to realize how fleeting it really is. I wish we had more time to do and say the things we saved for later which along with you is gone forever."

"I promise to keep you alive in my memories and be there for your mama @grneyes4life and aunt," she continued. "You were more than our best friend you were our big sister and still is !!! I still can’t believe this man why man why!!!! I love you so much !!!! My heart is broken. Rest In Peace my love."

Ross' management confirmed her death to PopCulture.com in a statement Monday: "It is with profound sadness that we confirm on behalf of the family of Ashley Ross aka 'Ms Minnie' of Little Women: Atlanta has succumbed to injuries from a tragic hit and run car accident today at the age of 34. The family respectfully asks for their privacy as they grieve during this very difficult time."

The late reality star's personal publicist, Liz Dixson, told PEOPLE that Ross was severely injured when the car she was in collided with another vehicle near Old National Hwy in Atlanta around 11 p.m. Sunday. Monday, Ross succumbed to these injuries Monday at Grady Memorial Hospital at around 10:30 p.m.