'Little People, Big World': Zach and Tori Roloff Consider Moving to the Family Farm

✖

Could a move be in Zach and Tori Roloff's future? As the happy couple raise their two children, 4-year-old son Jackson and 1-year-old daughter Lilah, in the comfort of their current family home, the couple seemed to ponder a possible move to Roloff Farms in the currently airing season of their TLC reality show, Little People, Big World.

In an exclusive sneak peek preview shared by PEOPLE, which you can view by clicking here, Zach and Tori adorably discussed the end of Roloff Farms pumpkin season with their son, who excitedly exclaimed that his pet chicken Teeter is his "favorite part of pumpkin season." It turns out that at just 4 years old, Jackson already has a knack for farm life, telling his mother that when on the farm he feeds "chickens, then a goat. Chickens then goat! Then put chickens back in the coop." The talk of farm life eventually led to a discussion between the parents, who could very well be considering a move to Roloff Farms in the future.

After both agreed that "pumpkin season went well this year," Tori, in a confessional, revealed that her husband has had a greater interest in the family business as of late. She told the cameras, "I think that Zach has really stepped up to the plate this year, I think that he's taken more of an interest in pumpkin season, the farm – everything."

Back to the conversation with her husband, the couple briefly mulled over the possibility of relocating, with Tori asking her husband, "are you over moving to the farm after pumpkin season or are you still into it?" Zach did not respond, though Tori added, "I mean our house is very nice, I really like our house."

In an earlier episode of the season, it had been revealed that Zach was considering purchasing his mother's portion of the farmland. Following her divorce from Matt Roloff in 2016, Amy Roloff moved off the family farm to spark her new life with fiance Chris Marek, with her portion of the farm up for purchase.

"When my mom moved off the farm, I put my hat in the ring to possibly buy her out on the north side," Zach Roloff said on the show. "We've tabled the discussion for now, though, because our long-term farm employee … decided to rent out the house for a few months."

At this time, it doesn't appear that the couple has made a firm decision on whether or not to relocate their family. Matt has already put an offer out to fully own the farm himself. News episodes of Little People, Big World air Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.