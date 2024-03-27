'Little People, Big World': Zach and Tori Roloff Reveal 4-Year-Old Daughter's Health Diagnosis

Zach and Tori Roloff are sharing the latest update on 4-year-old daughter Lilah's health. The Little People, Big World parents revealed on this week's episode of the TLC show that their daughter had been diagnosed with a moderate form of sleep apnea, a disorder that can stop someone's breathing while they sleep.

"Lilah's test came back, and she has a moderate form of sleep apnea," Zach explained during Tuesday's episode, as Tori added, "She's probably going to need her tonsils taken out, and then supposedly after that, the apnea goes away." Zach and Tori wanted their 4-year-old to go in for the study to play it safe when it came to her sleep and possible future procedures she'd have to have done.

"People with Dwarfism, I think a sleep study is just recommended to make sure that there's not obstructed sleep apnea," Tori revealed, as Zach added, "I think it's also to make sure that she is safe when put under anesthesia. Our airways are built slightly differently than other people, and there is maybe a higher threat of, you know, maybe something going wrong."

Initially, the TLC couple was worried about how Lilah would fare during the sleep study itself, and Zach worked hard to prepare Lilah for what it would be like. "She gets it in her head, and then she gets scared, and then she has a hard time recovering," said Zach, who also shares sons Josiah, 21 months, and Jackson, 6, with Tori. Ultimately, Zach told Lilah they would go to the hospital and a nurse would cover her in stickers, and all the preparations worked. After returning home from the successful study, Zach told his wife, "[Lilah] didn't pull out her air thing once," adding proudly, "The nurse never had to come in because she yanked something."

Zach and Tori announced last month that this season of Little People, Big World would be their final one. "That part of our lives, that chapter, has closed," Tori said on the couple's Raising Heights podcast. "I think the chapter has closed regardless of us being asked back or not," Zach added. "We've made it pretty clear we're done with that chapter for multiple reasons, the reasons we will get into here. ... But because we've made that pretty clear, we also haven't they haven't asked us back, technically. This last cycle was rough, between the family, the farm deal and we are done with it." Tori agreed, "It was no longer a project that we really believed in and so the last year was hard. It was hard to show up every day for it."

Little People, Big World airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.