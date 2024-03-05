'Little People Big World': Why Matt Roloff Is 'Petrified' at Thought of Marrying Caryn Chandler

Little People, Big World star Matt Roloff is "petrified" of marrying fiancée Caryn Chandler. The reality personality, 62, opened up about his concerns surrounding tying the knot again during the most recent episode of the TLC show, admitting to his friends during a candid chat that he worries marriage will change his and Chandler's relationship.

Matt explained to his friends, including ex-wife Amy Roloff's husband Chris Marek, that while he doesn't see himself ever being with anyone other than Chandler, they're definitely "afraid" about how things will change once they take that next step in their relationship, as "it's working so well" right now. "We have the whole, 'Don't fix what's not broke.' We got that whole thing going,'" Matt told the group, adding, "Not that anything we have against the institution of marriage – we both like it and have been married – but do we need to do that exactly?"

The TLC star, who popped the question to Chandler in April of last year, revealed that when it comes to wedding planning, he and Chandler, 56, are simply enjoying their engagement for the time being. "We're not doing anything off the table," he told his friends. "When we talk about it, we always say, 'We'll talk about it again in a couple weeks or months or whatever.'" He added, "We very much respect and appreciate the concept of marriage and the principles behind it and we're weighing all of our options."

Hoping to quell some of Matt's nerves, Marek, 61, shared his own similar experience with nerves before he and Amy, 61, tied the knot in 2021. "I was concerned about that, too," he confirmed. "At 59, it's not like I felt like I had to get married, but I have heard so many stories from other couples that were together for a long time and, as soon as they got married, the relationship changed." He continued, "Fortunately, that didn't happen. If anything, it became easier."

Matt and Chandler first met as the latter was an employee at Roloff Farms. Matt divorced Amy in 2015 after 28 years of marriage. Chandler, meanwhile, was previously married to ex-husband Joseph Chandler, and the two were married for about two decades before he filed for divorce in 2012.

Little People, Big World airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.