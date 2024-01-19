'Little People, Big World': Audrey and Jeremy Roloff Reveal Sex of Baby No. 4

Audrey Roloff and Jeremy Roloff are thinking pink! The Little People Big World couple, who are currently expecting their fourth child together, are continuing to document their pregnancy journey for fans on social media, on Thursday night sharing that after two consecutive boys, they are adding another baby girl to their family.

The proud parents shared the exciting news via a gender reveal video shared to Instagram, in which they recruited their three oldest children – daughter Ember, 6 and sons Bode, 3, and Radley, 2 – for the special occasion. In the short clip, Jeremy guessed that they were having a boy, admitting that he doesn't "have an instinct." They were then joined by their three children to countdown from 10, Audrey and Jeremy using confetti poppers to reveal pink smoke and confetti.

The adorable video earned some humorous reactions from those amused by how the couple's three children reacted to the reveal. In the comments section, one person quipped, "POV Ember was not as pumped as I thought she'd be lol," with Audrey replying by explaining, "ok lol we all thought the same. these poppers we got were horrible they ended so fast and we're not nearly as big as advertised the kids could barely see them in the rain." She added that despite her lack of excitement in the video, Ember is THRILLED and can't stop talking about it now. Every day." Another person commented, "I'm cracking up at Bode and Rad's (lack of) reactions."

While the Thursday video marked the big reveal for fans, it seems at least one member of the family knew the news for awhile. Commenting on the post, Isabel Rock, Jacob Roloff's wife, shared, "It was an honor to be the first to know...Love this baby girl already!!" Audrey replied by writing, "thanks for helping us and being the best stone face."

Audrey and Jeremy, who tied the knot in 2014, first announced they were expecting baby No. 4 back in November, the couple sharing the exciting news in a joint Instagram video. In the clip, Audrey whispered a secret to her husband, who then passed the message along to their kids one by one. At the end, Radley shouted, "Big brother!" They captioned the video, "Secrets out... Baby #4 is on the way," adding that they "are so excited to be growing our family again and adding another little grommet to our crew!" They have not yet revealed when their little one is set to arrive.