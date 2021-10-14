‘Little People, Big World’: Audrey Roloff Shows off Baby Bump During Cute Family Dance Video

Audrey Roloff may be in the final weeks of her pregnancy, but that isn’t stopping her from jumping in on the latest TikTok trend. The pregnant Little People, Big World alum humorously showed off her growing baby bump in a new Instagram video showing her recruiting the rest of her family, including her two youngest children, to take part in the “Neon Moon” dance trend currently taking over social media.

Popularized on TikTok, the dance trend is based off Brooks & Dunn’s classic hit and involves people performing a choreographed dance to a remix of the tune. Roloff said that after seeing the musical duo participate in the trend, she couldn’t resist taking part as well, as she has been “really been wanting to” do it, and so she gathered husband Jeremy Roloff and their two kids, 4-year-old daughter Ember and 1-year-old son Bode, to get in on the fun. However, while little Ember “was very into learning the dance and took this performance very seriously,” the same couldn’t necessarily be said for Jeremy, whom Roloff quipped “still managed to mess it up.” Roloff, whose baby bump was on display beneath a white t-shirt and jacket, added, “and then there’s captain Tiger” in reference to Bode, who seemed more interested in playing with his toys.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The mom of two is currently just a few weeks away from officially becoming a mom of three. Roloff and her husband announced in July of this year that they are “about to be a family of 5,” with their little one on the way “coming this November!” The couple has not yet shared if they are expecting a boy or a girl, though Roloff did note in her pregnancy announcement that her bundle of joy will be their “little tie breaker.”

In the months since sharing the exciting family update, the TLC alum hasn’t shied away from sharing plenty of updates about her pregnancy journey, and she has treated fans to plenty of baby bump photos. Just prior to her family dance party, Roloff in late September shared a stunning gallery of images of herself delicately cradling her baby bump as she reflected on reaching 34 weeks. She then kicked off October with a beautiful family photo, writing, “cannot believe how close we are to officially becoming a family of 5!”

Roloff and Jeremy tied the knot in September of 2014 and welcomed Ember just three years later in September of 2017. Little Bode joined their brood in January 2020. As the couple counts down the days to the arrival of their third child, they aren’t counting out expanding their family even further. Roloff previously responded to a social media follower asking if they plan to stop at three, “That’s currently NOT the plan.”