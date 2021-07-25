'Little People, Big World': Isabel Roloff Shares New Baby Bump Photo After Pregnancy Reveal

✖

Just a few days after former Little People, Big World star Jacob Roloff and his wife, Isabel Roloff, revealed they are expecting their first child together, Isabel shared new baby bump photos on Instagram this weekend. The couple, who have been married since September 2019, shared the exciting pregnancy news on July 20. Their baby boy is due in December.

First, on July 22, Isabel thanked her fans for their support, adding a photo of her standing in a blue dress that hugged her baby bump. She also wore a big hat that covered her face and cowboy boots. "Thank you for all of the love and sharing in our joy about our sweet baby boy," she wrote in the caption. "I have wanted to be a mother for so many years. I can’t believe it’s finally my turn. Thank you for being a part of this journey with me."

On Sunday, Isabel shared another photo, showing her and Jacob smiling from ear to ear together. Isabel wore a pink dress in the second photo as she cradled her baby bump. "Mom & Dad clean up pretty well I would say," Isabel wrote in the caption, adding a heart emoji.

Roloff and Isabel announced the happy news last week by sharing photos of the couple cradling Isabel's baby bump. "We are elated to share that the baby boy we have been dreaming of is coming this December," Roloff wrote.

Other members of the Roloff family celebrated the happy news. "LET'S GO! So excited for you," Roloff's brother Jeremy Roloff wrote. "Baby BOYYYYY... cannot freakin wait to meet you! Praying for you already," Jeremy's wife Audrey Roloff wrote. "Love this and so happy for you both. This grandma can not wait to meet and hold this bundle of joy," Roloff's mother Amy Roloff added. Lastly, Tori Roloff, wife of Roloff's brother Zach Roloff, commented with a baby boy emoji and a blue heart emoji.

By total coincidence, Audrey and Jeremy announced they are expecting again earlier this month. The couple will welcome their third child in November. "We’re about to be a family of 5! Our little tie breaker is coming this November," Audrey wrote when sharing her own happy news on July 3.

Before sharing their pregnancy news, Isabel and Roloff were often asked if they planned to have children. During an Instagram Q&A session with fans in October, Isabel said adding to their family was "definitely" in their plan. Isabel also gushed about being an aunt in the past, sharing photos with her nieces and nephews. "One of the best things this life has ever given me is the chance to be an aunt," Isabel once captioned a gallery of photos with Jeremy and Zachary's children. "'I hope that these kids know that for as long as I’m living, they always have somebody on their team."