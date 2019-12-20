‘Little People, Big World’ Star Tori Roloff Shares 1-Month Update on ‘Easygoing’ Baby Lilah

We can hardly believe it’s already been a month since Little People, Big World stars Zach Roloff and wife Tori welcomed daughter Lilah Ray to the world, but the infant has already grown so much! As the TLC family marked the big milestone, Tori took to Instagram with a photo of Lilah on a month-marking mat, revealing some of the sweetest — and most hilarious — facts about her little girl.

“This sweet thing is one month old today! No clue how that happened!” Tori began. ” We have loved getting to know our Lilah Ray this past month!”

Tori went on to note that Lilah “LOVES bath time,” and has grown 2 in. already, but could “out toot a grown man.”

“Lilah loves going out and has already been to the zoo!” she continued, adding, “She is a mamas girl right now. She wakes up every 3-4 hours at night.”

“Overall Lilah has been a pretty easy going girlsie,” the mom noted of the newest member of the family. “She’s worked her way into our family flawlessly and we are just enjoying our time with her so much!!”

She ended her message with a sincere thank you to all her followers for their “words of encouragement and just loving our family through this new and exciting season of life!”

Lilah was born Nov. 19 at 6:52 p.m., with Tori telling PEOPLE at the time, “Zach and I are so excited to introduce you to our sweet baby girl Lilah. She has been the perfect addition to our family!”

Since then, the couple has confirmed publicly that Lilah is a little person like her dad and 2-year-old brother Jackson, with the same form of achondroplasia as Zach.

“Lilah has achondroplasia, dwarfism, so we’re two for two on that front,” Zach revealed in a recent video.

“Two for two,” Tori added with a laugh.

