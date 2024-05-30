'Teen Mom's Cheyenne Floyd and Zach Davis at Odds Over Having Another Baby in 'The Next Chapter' Exclusive Sneak Peek

Cheyenne Floyd's husband, Zach Davis, thinks she's being "a little selfish" with her stance on having another baby. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Thursday's Teen Mom: The Next Chapter Season 2 premiere, the MTV couple is at odds as they discuss the possibility of adding another child to their family.

With love being "in the air" for Jade Cline and Sean Austin's wedding during the season premiere, Zach tells Cheyenne that he's had something else on his mind lately. "I'm back on the kid thing," he tells a skeptical-looking Chey. "It's something I just wanna touch bases with you on. So?"

Cheyenne's initial lack of response doesn't inspire much confidence in Zach, who reacts by exhaling, "Oh boy." Cheyenne then tells her husband she's simply trying to listen to him through this. "I know you want to have another baby," she says. "I think I'm just trying to understand why you wanna have another baby."

Cheyenne is already mom to 7-year-old daughter Ryder, whom she co-parents with Cory Wharton, as well as 3-year-old son Ace, whom she welcomed with Zach in 2021. "I feel like when we had Ace it was like this is gonna be the last pregnancy," Cheyenne tells her husband, who immediately calls that mindset "kind of hypocritical" because the family has since moved into a new house with an extra room for another child.

"You have two [kids], so I know you're probably very content and cool," he continues. "Technically, I have one." Cheyenne looks saddened as she asks Zach, "Do you not feel like you have two kids?" He explains, "When you walk down those stairs, you see yourself in both of them. I only see myself in Ace. I don't see myself in Ryder because Ryder isn't my blood."

Needless to say, Cheyenne isn't convinced by this discussion. "I think every time we have this conversation, I like sneak in the bathroom and take extra birth control," she quips, adding, "I just don't wanna be pregnant right now. I don't. ... I like my body a lot and I don't wanna f-k with my hormones right now. I don't wanna go through postpartum again..." As Cheyenne tries to walk Zach through her thought process, he tells her, "It's almost like you're being a little selfish," adding, "'Cause it's all what you don't wanna go through." Cheyenne shoots Zach a telling look as the clip comes to an end, and viewers will have to tune in to see how she responds to that judgment.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter Season 2 premieres Thursday, May 30 at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.