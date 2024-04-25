'Little People, Big World': Here's How the Show Handled Tori and Zach Roloff's Exit

Zach and Tori Roloff have officially exited Little People, Big World. The 33-year-old son of Amy Roloff and Matt Roloff, who has appeared on 25 seasons of the TLC show dating back to its 2006 premiere, appeared alongside his wife in their final episode during Tuesday's season finale. Zach and Tori are the final Roloff siblings to leave the show, with Jeremy, 33, Molly, 30, and Jacob, 27, and their significant others all making similar choices throughout the years.

Zach and Tori's decision to leave comes amid ongoing tension in the Roloff family surrounding Matt's handling of the family farm and its sale. Amy admitted in Tuesday's season finale, "I don't really know what type of relationship or any of that stuff that the kids now have with their father, especially with all the farm stuff now going on, especially with Jeremy and Zach. And that's something for them to work on."

Matt remains hopeful for reconciliation, however, telling fiancée Caryn Chandler, "I'm always hopeful that Zach and Tori will bring the kids around and if not, the kids will be coming around later in life." Chandler responded, "I think we've just come to terms that they don't want a relationship and we have to accept that." She added, "Just because it's now ended sad, doesn't mean that that didn't exist. Those memories I'm holding onto. I don't know the future. It doesn't look bright at this moment in time, but I'm not gonna give up hope. Just because we missed a couple years, there's always relationships to be rebuilt."

In his final episode of Little People, Big World, Zach reflected on his childhood while taking children Jackson, 6, Lilah, 4, and Josiah, 1, blackberry picking. "Growing up on the farm, I spent a lot of time outdoors and I definitely want that same experience for our kids," he said. "The farm was part of my life and it's not gonna be part of our kids' lives the same way it was mine. No one's holding grudges, no one's intentionally not going to the farm. There's just no interest. The kids don't ask."

As for his relationship with his father, Zach explained, "That ship's all sailed. There's not much of a relationship. It's just doing our own thing. Time might even it out, but everything will be healed, it'll just be different." Tori agreed, "I think that we've created a life here that I don't think could have been created anywhere else," she said. "I think we've found an independency and we've found just our own space. This is all ours and it has nothing to do with anyone else."

Tori and Zach first confirmed their exit from the TLC show on their Raising Heights podcast in February, with Zach saying they made it "pretty clear" they wouldn't be returning amid filming for their final season. "This last cycle was rough between the family, the farm deal and we're done with that. We've moved on," he said, noting, "I think the chapter has closed regardless of us being asked back or not. We've made it pretty clear we're done with that chapter for multiple reasons, the reasons we will get into here."