'Bringing Up Bates' Stars Lawson and Tiffany Bates Welcome First Baby

Bringing Up Bates stars Lawson and Tiffany Bates have welcomed their rainbow baby! The couple announced the birth of their son William Daniel in a YouTube video titled "Baby Bates Is Here! Birth Story Pt. 1" that they shared on Tuesday, July 30.

In the video, the couple shares the moments leading up to their firstborn's birth. Soon after posting their birth story, Lawson, 32, and Tiffany, 25, posted on Instagram in honor of what was initially Tiffany's due date, sharing photos from the hospital captioned, "IT'S BABY TIME!" They continued, "Happy Due Date, little one – July 30! We can't believe you would've still been in mommy's tummy to this today! You're the most precious baby in the world and make our hearts melt into a puddle! Thank you for coming into our lives."

Lawson and Tiffany first began dating in February 2021 and got engaged just eight months later in Italy. In May 2022, the duo tied the knot in San Diego. In March, the happy couple announced that they were expecting their first child together. "Baby Bates coming early Summer 2024," the couple shared a sweet video of their pregnancy reveal shared to Instagram, adding, "God is so good and we are so grateful for our little miracle."

In a YouTube video accompanying their baby news, Tiffany admitted she was "so scared" after learning she was pregnant again after previously suffering a miscarriage in 2023. "I'm so happy but at the same time, I'm scared because I don't want to lose this one too," Tiffany confided. "But, I know that God's in control."

Tiffany and Lawson had previously announced their miscarriage in December 2023. "Our little angel baby went home to heaven," Tiffany wrote on Instagram at the time. "Our hearts have never been more broken. As we take time to grieve, we continue to praise the Lord for all His blessings, including our miracle baby. God is still good." She continued, "We can't wait to hold our baby one day! We've read all of your comments and are so encouraged by your kindness. The stories you've shared with us about your personal journeys have truly touched our hearts, we are praying for you!"