Dancing With the Stars (DWTS) alums Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd have expanded their family once again. The ballroom duo confirmed the arrival of their third son on Friday, July 12, 2024, marking a new chapter in their lives together.

The couple, known for their dazzling performances on the hit ABC competition series, shared the exciting news via social media, expressing their elation at becoming parents for the third time. Their newborn son joins a growing brood that includes elder siblings Shai, age 7, and Rio, who recently celebrated his first birthday.

In their heartwarming announcement, the couple gushed about their newest addition, stating, "He is officially evicted from his mom and he is sooooo cute!!!!" They went on to reassure their followers that both mother and infant were faring well, with Murgatroyd experiencing a swift delivery "lasting a mere 47 seconds and requiring only a single push."

The arrival of their third child came as a delightful surprise to the couple, who had welcomed their second son, Rio, less than a year ago. In February, Murgatroyd and Chmerkovskiy stunned their fans with the reveal of their impending parenthood. Despite the unexpected nature of the news, the couple seemed enthusiastic about life as a five-person family.

Reflecting on their journey to parenthood, Murgatroyd and Chmerkovskiy have been candid about the challenges they've faced. Having experienced the heartbreak of multiple miscarriages and navigating the complexities of in vitro fertilization (IVF), the couple views their growing family as a true blessing. They've openly shared their gratitude for this "miracle," acknowledging the emotional rollercoaster they've endured to reach this point.

The announcement of their third pregnancy came with a video shared on Instagram, capturing the moment Murgatroyd surprised Chmerkovskiy with the news. In the caption, Murgatroyd wrote, "We Are Having A Baby," adding, "Yes we know…we just had a baby… haha! This was very unexpected at (4 months postpartum with Rio) but we are sooooo happy and so ready to be a family of 5 soon!"

Just hours before welcoming their newest family member, Chmerkovskiy was spotted at the 2024 ESPY Awards, where he shared with Entertainment Tonight that he was "on call," ready to dash to the hospital at a moment's notice. The couple had devised a clever system: if Murgatroyd called twice in succession, it signaled the onset of labor, prompting Chmerkovskiy to make a quick exit from the ceremony.

As they embark on this new phase of parenthood, both Chmerkovskiy and Murgatroyd have reflected on the impact family has had on their lives. Chmerkovskiy, now 44 and a judge on So You Think You Can Dance, spoke about the transition from his younger years to his current role as a husband and father.

In an interview with ET, Chmerkovskiy shared, "You transition and you change as a person, and when that change happens, you get upset and depressed about missing things in life. And for me, I think... there are some things that you have to go through to feel accomplished. For me, it's not the Dancing With the Stars trophies. It's not dance trophies in general. It's the fact that I got a wife and kids and a house and I have a puppy that I miss, you know, and the time that we get to spend together is my time, period."

The couple's love story, which blossomed on the DWTS stage, culminated in their marriage in July 2017. Over the years, they have juggled their high-profile careers with the demands of family life, always prioritizing their relationship and their growing family.