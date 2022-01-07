‘Little People, Big World’ Star Matt Roloff Shares Devastating News on Family Farm

Little People, Big World star Matt Roloff‘s historic farm was threatened by a fire on Tuesday morning, the TLC reality star revealed on Instagram Wednesday. The fire started in the Roloff Farms chicken barn with flames reaching six feet high. Firefighters quickly responded and the 110-year-old structure was saved. The fire was caused by a light falling on the floor, Roloff wrote.

“Never a dull moment here on the farm… we had a Fire in the Chicken barn,” Roloff, 60, wrote on Instagram, alongside photos of charred wood at the barn and video of firefighters arriving on the scene. Roloff thanked his fried Ty for suggesting he have as many fire extinguishers as possible at the farm and his farmhand Jason for their quick thinking.

Jason called 911 at about 10 a.m. Tuesday morning after he saw smoke “pouring and I mean pouring” out of the sides of the building, Roloff wrote. The chickens were not inside, since they left the building hours earlier. While he and his girlfriend, Caryn Chandler, were sleeping, Roloff heard some commotion outside. He woke up and saw the six-foot-tall flames. Thankfully since everyone was prepared and the firefighters responded quickly, the building only suffered minor damage.

“Between all the hands on the farm and the quick response of our local fire department the barn is saved… only some interior damage,” Roloff wrote. “Fire was caused by a light falling to the floor. Likely happened when all the chickens rush to get out their automatic door in the morning… No chickens were injured in the event.”

The post racked up hundreds of comments, including one from his daughter-in-law, Isabel Roloff. “Never a dull moment indeed,” she wrote. Fans were also relieved that everyone was ok and the chickens were safe. “So thankful that the damage seems minimal and that the animals and the people that helped are all okay,” one fan wrote. “Glad everything is all good,” another chimed in. “Thank God you, chickens and barn are OK. Scary stuff for sure,” one wrote.

Roloff Farms is one of the major settings for Little People, Big World. It is also where Roloff’s ex-wife, Amy Roloff, married Chris Marek last year. It was not Amy’s first choice, but she came around to the idea after Roloff suggested it. “I mean, I’ve raised my kids there. I’ve been on that farm for many, many years, but it’s also where we met,” Amy told Entertainment Tonight in November 2021. “It’s also where our relationship grew and became what it was. So to solidify it, and start our married life with our wedding there, and then going off into the sunset, makes sense.”