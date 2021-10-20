‘Little People, Big World’: Matt Roloff Reveals the Reason He’s Jealous of Amy’s New Husband

Little People, Big World star Amy Roloff wed her husband, Chris Marek, back in late August. In a new Instagram post, Amy’s ex-husband, Matt Roloff, shared why he’s a bit jealous of Marek. The reason behind his jealousy may not be what you would expect.

On Instagram, Matt posted a photo of Marek’s motorcycle. He wrote that Amy’s new husband has a “cooler” machine than he does. Although, he also chronicled a gift that one of his customers gave him that made up for the fact that he doesn’t have any machines on the “cooler” side.

He began by writing, “when your X-wife’s new Husband has a machine cooler that any of my machines. You ask him to put it up front and center for all to see.” Matt continued to write that one of his customers, Cynthia, gifted him a special baked good that put a big smile on his face. The reality star posted a photo of himself holding a delicious-looking pie, which he captioned with, “….then a super customer brings me a Marionberry Pie to make me feel better. :)).”

Amy and Marek wed in late August on Roloff Farms. Their wedding came around five years after Amy finalized her divorce from Matt, whom she was married to for nearly 30 years. Despite the fact that it took place on his farm, Matt did not attend the pair’s ceremony. Although, it’s clear that there’s no bad blood between the exes, as Matt congratulated the couple on their big day.

While chatting with PEOPLE, Amy opened up about the pair’s big day. She explained to the outlet that they wanted to plan a “traditional wedding.” But, she and Marek did clash over some aspects while planning the ceremony. Still, they were able to make it work thanks to some healthy compromising.

“Our wedding day is a special day, but our marriage is a lifetime together,” Amy said. “I’ll have the rest of my life with Chris and that makes me smile.” She added about the difficulties in planning the wedding, “In the end, it’s about the two of us – Chris and I. It’s about combining our two lives together into one and sharing it with our family and friends,