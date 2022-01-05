‘Little People, Big World’ Star Jacob Roloff Explains Why He Didn’t ‘Press Charges’ Against His Abuser

Former Little People, Big World star Jacob Roloff told fans on Instagram Monday why he never pressed charges against the production staffer who allegedly molested him. In December 2020, the 24-year-old accused Chris Cardamone, who worked on the series from 2007 to 2010, of sexual abuse. Roloff was between 10 and 13 years old when Cardamone was employed by the production.

On Monday, a fan asked Roloff during an Instagram Q&A session why he didn’t go to the police. The fan also offered Roloff support. “I am just so sorry you had to experience that, but I’m glad you’re on the other side of it,” the fan wrote, reports Life & Style. “You named names and you’re holding them accountable. I hope to God that man has been arrested or at least had to pay for what he did.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Roloff thanked the fan for the sentiment, but he noted how it is “extremely difficult to pursue any legal action because of a system built to make it that way.” He predicted that Cardamone would not “receive any repercussions except for perhaps socially from my post.”

“A cruel world and a joke of [the] legal system! Just emphasizes that we should, in general, believe victims,” Roloff continued. “If they cannot find closure through legal action (the most common outcome), they should at least be able to find support and validation in the people around them!”

Although Cardamone has not faced criminal charges for allegedly molesting Roloff, he was charged for child sex crimes and arrested in California in 2008, according to The Sun. In 2009, he pleaded not guilty, but in December 2010, he agreed to plead guilty to a charge of cruelty to a child with possible injury or death. The other charges were dropped. Cardamone was sentenced to 73 days in jail, four years of probation, and ordered to complete substance abuse counseling, keep a full-time job, submit to chemical testing and submit to searches, according to court documents. It is not clear who the victim in the case was.

Back on Dec. 15, 2020, Roloff came forward with allegations against Cardamone, who was an executive field producer on LPBW. He thought about making a public statement in November 2015 after Cardamone randomly texted him years after Roloff was molested.

“I choose to disclose it now as it remains a traumatic memory that needs to be exorcised of any further power over my development,” he wrote. “By revealing this, I may be more fully understood and my perspective on issues such as child sexual abuse, child exploitation, and the collateral costs of reality television may be received more clearly. Although, I would have to add that this experience has not solely defined my point of view on any of these issues, nor has it defined my worldview in general.”

Roloff also put the full blame for his experience on the predator and said “no fault lies” with members of his family. They supported him publicly, including his mother, Amy Roloff. “I love you forever and always Jacob. I’m proud of you. Now you don’t have to feel alone and carry this around anymore,” she wrote on Instagram.

In its own statement, TLC said it was not aware of the allegation before Roloff came forward. “We are saddened and troubled by this very serious allegation, and TLC will work cooperatively with the authorities,” the network said in a statement. “Our main focus remains on supporting the Roloff family during this very difficult time.”

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, you can contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.