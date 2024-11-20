Jay Leno Suffers Serious Fall, Sustains Facial Injury

Jay Leno is recovering after a serious fall. The former Tonight Show host, who was wearing an eye patch, was recently approached by TMZ and asked how he was holding up after his fall. Leno said he was “holding up fine.” As for how it happened, he revealed he was staying in a hotel that was on a hill, and was told that a good place to eat was at the bottom of the hill. “So I went out and the restaurant was there, but to get to it, I didn’t have a car. So you had to walk about a mile and a half around.”

“I said, ‘The hill doesn’t look that steep, it’s about 60, 70 feet, let me see if I can go downhill,’” Leno continued. “And then I fell down, boom, boom, boom.” He confirmed that he “rolled down the hill” and hit his head on a rock and knocked him in the eye. Leno, who has been on the road doing shows, said he didn’t go to the hospital right away. He did his show then went to LA, where he went to the hospital. He shared he got hurt only a couple of hours before his show, and with about 2600 people waiting for him, “the show must go on.”

Despite an eye patch and a swollen face, Leno seemed to be in good spirits, making it out like it wasn’t that big of a deal. He was still doing back-to-back shows and even taking pictures with fans while talking with TMZ, proving that he doesn’t care what he looks like. Even at 74, Leno is still doing pretty well when it comes to injuries, and considering how tall the fall was, you really do have to give him props.

Jay Leno just can’t seem to stop hurting himself. In 2023, he was involved in a motorcycle accident that left him with multiple broken bones, a “new face” and a “brand-new ear.” The previous year, he suffered burns on his face while working on a car in his LA garage. In regards to his many accidents in recent years, Leno said the great thing at his age, “you don’t learn by your mistakes. You just keep doing the same stupid thing.”