‘Little People, Big World’ Mom Amy Roloff Calls out TLC Show for ‘Editing’ After Chris Marek Scene

Another Little People, Big World star is calling out TLC for editing a scene to make it seem more dramatic than it really was. In a discussion with fans, Amy Roloff said a dinner scene from Season 18 appearing to show boyfriend Chris Marek leaving her in the middle of the date was a little overcooked in post-production.

On July 10, Roloff shared photos from the romantic July 4 trip she and Marek took to mark their three-year anniversary.

“Woohoo! I was so excited and over the moon to go on a motorcycle ride… w/ Chris and friends again on Saturday over the 4th of July weekend,” Roloff wrote in the caption. “We went on the same route Chris and I did on our first big ride together – What? Can it be 3 years already? Still just as amazing. Just beautiful riding on Hwy 14 going up to the White Salmon river and the Klickitat valley. A spectacular fantastic and memorable ride once again.”

One Instagram user asked Roloff if Marek left her alone at a restaurant again.

“No, and it’s amazing what editing can make a story into,” Roloff replied, reports InTouch Weekly.

The fan appeared to be referring to a Season 18 episode, in which Marek appeared to leave a dinner date with Roloff. She even told the camera she was “mad” at him.

“I’m definitely enjoying the trip, but we did get into an argument… When we were having dinner, he just left, and he was gone for a long time, and I was left by myself,” Roloff said on the show. “I had no idea where he was, what we was doing … Ugh, I was so mad at him.”

Roloff did not provide further details on what really happened during the scene in question. However, she did reveal that the couple does not live together yet.

“He lives about 45 minutes from me and we see each other on the weekends, unless he’s showing houses (he’s a realtor) or I have something I’m committed to. We’re enjoying dating each other for now,” she told a fan.

Roloff is not the first member of the family to blast TLC’s editing practices. In March 2018, Roloff’s ex-husband Matt told a fan he agreed that TLC was focusing on the negative too much.

“I totally agree,” Matt wrote to a fan on Facebook. “We’ve been pushing the new producers to stop making our show negative and keep the family love and togetherness in the forefront. For some reason these new producers/editors that come in to work don’t know the show and want to amplify the negative. I’m not sure we (the Roloff family) can take that kinda of editing much longer. Errrrr.”

Editing was also a big reason why Roloff and Matt’s son Jacob told to leave the show. In his book Out to See, Jacob said he was not happy with how the series turned his family into “characters.”

“The entire concept of reality TV is strange because, as a viewer, you are subscribing to a particular illusion — that you are witnessing and being let in on the secrets of the subjects’ lives,” Jacob wrote last year. “In reality you are being shown a shallow character and only what someone else approves of, in relation to narrative and talking points.”

