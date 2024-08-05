'My Big Fat Fabulous Life': Whitney Way Thore Goes All Out Bachelorette Party Planning in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Whitney Way Thore is going all out for her niece Jaime's bachelorette party! In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday's all-new episode of My Big Fat Fabulous Life, the TLC star unveils everything she's put together to make Jaime's big weekend a success – and it's seriously impressing half-sister Angie.

Entering the rental home for the first time, Angie is delighted to see everything Whitney has put together for her daughter, from giant balloons reading "one less lonely girl" to custom goodie bags, massive blow-up dice and even a life-size cutout of the groom. It's been a lot of work to get everything together, but Whitney wants to make sure everything goes perfectly for the bride-to-be.

(Photo: Angie and Whitney prepare for Jaime's bachelorette party. - TLC)

"[The] bachelorette weekend starts tomorrow," she shares in a confessional. "Angie has flown in from Alabama, and even though I've pretty much finished everything, I still just feel nervous about things going off without a hitch. So I'm really glad that I can settle Angie into the rental house and she'll be here for moral support."

Showing Angie an eggplant she thought was "on theme," Whitney soon directs her half-sister's attention to all of the bags of lingerie awaiting Jaime. "All the girls sent me all the lingerie that they wanted to buy for her. So these are all her lingerie gifts," she explains, as Angie quips, "Hopefully we'll get some grandbabies out of all this lingerie here. We need some more."

(Photo: Angie and Whitney prepare for Jaime's bachelorette party on 'My Big Fat Fabulous Life.' - TLC)

Angie confesses to the camera later that the bachelorette party is more than she ever imagined for her daughter. "Whitney really outdid herself on planning this bachelorette party," she gushes. "I kept thinking that Whitney was probably going to have it on the kinky side, but everything's very nice, elegant, super classy, just like Jaime. So Jaime will absolutely love it."

Whitney and her brother Hunter only first learned about Angie and her family last season on My Big Fat Fabulous Life, with dad Glenn Thore revealing after the passing of their mother, Barbara "Babs" Thore, that he had fathered a child back in 1968 that was put up for adoption after a brief romantic tryst. Reconnecting with his daughter at the urging of his other kids, Glenn's family reunion has led to an especially close relationship between Angie and Whitney.

Whitney told Distractify that bonding with Angie has been "really easy," gushing, "As a single woman, I take so much more comfort in knowing that I have, my nieces and my nephews and Angie. My dad's almost 80 and I don't want to be alone in the world, and now I won't be because I have other family now. And so that's like, really comforting. I'm very, very, very grateful."

My Big Fat Fabulous Life airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.