Joy-Anna Duggar Shares Huge Life Change

Joy-Anna Duggar is moving on up. In an Instagram post, the 19 Kids & Counting star revealed that she and her family have purchased a new home. "WE ARE MOVING! 🏡 This is our LAST family picture in our home of almost 5 years! We're a sweaty mess after moving but this picture starts a new adventure! We are so so excited to see what the next few years hold. Swipe to see our family picture when we first moved here!" she captioned the post, which shows the family preparing to leave their longtime home and another shot of them first moving into the home five years ago. When they first moved into the home, they only had one child. The picture shows them posing with their son in front of the home.

The home is located in Fayetteville, AR. According to Wilton Bulletin, the home was sold for $369,000 house just weeks after she putt it on the market. They initially purchased the property in 2016 and per the listing, they opted for a "thoughtful" remodel of the 1958 build that provides "modern comforts" while maintaining its original character.

The home boasts 1,737-square-feet and has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. It has tons of natural light, an open kitchen, dining space, and living area. Most of the interior is white and gray.

As for what's next for the family, Joy-Anna shared more insight in her Instagram Stories. "We have always dreamed of living on some land, having room for the kids to roam, having a farm, all of that. And the next right step for us was to move, and so we ended up moving two weeks ago," she wrote.

She added: "We are in a rental for a while, but God answered so many prayers just for the rental that we were looking for, the area that we were looking in. We had been looking for like, four or five months, every day. … This one kind of fell in our laps."