'Big Brother' Unveils Houseguests Competing on Season 26
'Big Brother' Season 26 kicks off Wednesday, July 17, on CBS and Paramount+.
It's almost time for Big Brother 26 – and time to expect the unexpected. Julie Chen Moonves returns to host the CBS hit reality competition as its 26th season kicks off with 16 new Houseguests moving into the Big Brother house in a two-night premiere on Wednesday, July 17 and Thursday, July 18.
From a celebrity chef to a former undercover police officer and a crochet business owner, the houseguests will have to game their way to the end during an unforgettable summer. Plus, "this new group of Houseguests will experience an unforgettable summer with jaw-dropping surprises as 'BB AI' takes over the Big Brother house," the season's press release teases.
Keep scrolling to meet the 16 Houseguests competing for the Season 26 win. Big Brother 26 premieres on CBS and Paramount+ on Wednesday, July 17, at 9 p.m. ET.
Cam Sullivan-Brown
Age: 25
Hometown: Bowie, MD
Occupation: Physical Therapist
T'kor Clottey
Age: 23
Hometown: Chicago, IL via London, U.K.
Current City: Atlanta, GA
Occupation: Crochet Business Owner
Rubina Bernabe
Age: 35
Hometown: Los Angeles, CA
Occupation: Event Bartender
Joseph Rodriguez
Age: 30
Hometown: Tampa, FL
Occupation: Video Store Clerk
Cedric Hodges
Age: 21
Hometown: Running Springs, CA
Current City: Boise, Idaho
Occupation: Former Marine
Matt Hardeman
Age: 25
Hometown: Loganville, GA
Current City: Roswell, GA
Occupation: Tech Sales Rep
Brooklyn Rivera
Age: 34
Hometown: Covington, GA
Current City: Dallas, TX
Occupation: Business Administrator
Makensy Manbeck
Age: 22
Hometown: Houston, TX
Occupation: Construction Project Manager
Kimo Apaka
Age: 35
Hometown: Hilo, HI
Occupation: Mattress Sales Rep
Lisa Weintraub
Age: 33
Hometown: Los Angeles, CA
Occupation: Celebrity Chef
Kenney Kelley
Age: 52
Hometown: Boston, MA
Occupation: Former Undercover Cop
Tucker Des Lauriers
Age: 30
Hometown: Boston, MA
Current City: Brooklyn, NY
Occupation: Marketing and Sales Executive
Leah Peters
Age: 26
Hometown: Pittsburgh, PA
Current City: Miami, FL
Occupation: VIP Cocktail Server
Quinn Martin
Age: 25
Hometown: Lawton, OK
Current City: Omaha, NE
Occupation: Nurse Recruiter
Angela Murray
Age: 50
Hometown: Long Beach, CA
Current City: Syracuse, Utah
Occupation: Real Estate Agent
Chelsie Baham
Age: 27
Hometown: Rancho Cucamonga, CA
Occupation: Nonprofit Director
Big Brother 26 premieres on Wednesday, July 17, and Thursday, July 18 at 9 p.m. ET on CBS. Following the premiere, the show will air Sundays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.
Trending Now:
-
1Katy Perry's New Song 'Woman's World' Widely Mocked by Fans and Critics
-
2Beloved TikTok Star Bella Brave Dead at 10
-
3Matt Rife Is Officially Single Again, No Longer Dating Jessica Lord
-
4Prince William and Kate Middleton Share Adorable Photo of Kids Wearing Personalized Jerseys
-
5Rebel Wilson in Major Legal Trouble Over Directorial Debut: See Why She Just Got Sued