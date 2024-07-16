'Big Brother' Unveils Houseguests Competing on Season 26

It's almost time for Big Brother 26 – and time to expect the unexpected. Julie Chen Moonves returns to host the CBS hit reality competition as its 26th season kicks off with 16 new Houseguests moving into the Big Brother house in a two-night premiere on Wednesday, July 17 and Thursday, July 18.

From a celebrity chef to a former undercover police officer and a crochet business owner, the houseguests will have to game their way to the end during an unforgettable summer. Plus, "this new group of Houseguests will experience an unforgettable summer with jaw-dropping surprises as 'BB AI' takes over the Big Brother house," the season's press release teases.

Keep scrolling to meet the 16 Houseguests competing for the Season 26 win. Big Brother 26 premieres on CBS and Paramount+ on Wednesday, July 17, at 9 p.m. ET.