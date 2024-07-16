'Big Brother' Unveils Houseguests Competing on Season 26

'Big Brother' Season 26 kicks off Wednesday, July 17, on CBS and Paramount+.

By Anna Rumer

It's almost time for Big Brother 26 – and time to expect the unexpected. Julie Chen Moonves returns to host the CBS hit reality competition as its 26th season kicks off with 16 new Houseguests moving into the Big Brother house in a two-night premiere on Wednesday, July 17 and Thursday, July 18. 

From a celebrity chef to a former undercover police officer and a crochet business owner, the houseguests will have to game their way to the end during an unforgettable summer. Plus, "this new group of Houseguests will experience an unforgettable summer with jaw-dropping surprises as 'BB AI' takes over the Big Brother house," the season's press release teases.

Keep scrolling to meet the 16 Houseguests competing for the Season 26 win. Big Brother 26 premieres on CBS and Paramount+ on Wednesday, July 17, at 9 p.m. ET.

Cam Sullivan-Brown

(Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS)

Age: 25

Hometown: Bowie, MD

Occupation: Physical Therapist

T'kor Clottey

(Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS)

Age: 23

Hometown: Chicago, IL via London, U.K.

Current City: Atlanta, GA

Occupation: Crochet Business Owner

Rubina Bernabe

(Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS)

Age: 35

Hometown: Los Angeles, CA

Occupation: Event Bartender

Joseph Rodriguez

(Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS)

Age: 30

Hometown: Tampa, FL

Occupation: Video Store Clerk

Cedric Hodges

(Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS)

Age: 21

Hometown: Running Springs, CA

Current City: Boise, Idaho

Occupation: Former Marine

Matt Hardeman

(Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS)

Age: 25

Hometown: Loganville, GA

Current City: Roswell, GA

Occupation: Tech Sales Rep

Brooklyn Rivera

(Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS)

Age: 34

Hometown: Covington, GA

Current City: Dallas, TX

Occupation: Business Administrator

Makensy Manbeck

(Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS)

Age: 22

Hometown: Houston, TX

Occupation: Construction Project Manager

Kimo Apaka

(Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS)

Age: 35

Hometown: Hilo, HI

Occupation: Mattress Sales Rep

Lisa Weintraub

(Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS)

Age: 33

Hometown: Los Angeles, CA

Occupation: Celebrity Chef

Kenney Kelley

(Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS)

Age: 52

Hometown: Boston, MA

Occupation: Former Undercover Cop

Tucker Des Lauriers

(Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS)

Age: 30

Hometown: Boston, MA

Current City: Brooklyn, NY

Occupation: Marketing and Sales Executive

Leah Peters

(Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS)

Age: 26

Hometown: Pittsburgh, PA

Current City: Miami, FL

Occupation: VIP Cocktail Server

Quinn Martin

(Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS)

Age: 25

Hometown: Lawton, OK

Current City: Omaha, NE

Occupation: Nurse Recruiter

Angela Murray

(Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS)

Age: 50

Hometown: Long Beach, CA

Current City: Syracuse, Utah

Occupation: Real Estate Agent

Chelsie Baham

(Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS)

Age: 27

Hometown: Rancho Cucamonga, CA

Occupation: Nonprofit Director

Big Brother 26 premieres on Wednesday, July 17, and Thursday, July 18 at 9 p.m. ET on CBS. Following the premiere, the show will air Sundays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.

