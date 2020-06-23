'Little People, Big World': Isabel Roloff Reveals Inspirational Message Following ER Scare

Isabel Roloff took to Instagram to shed a little light following her ER scare. In a gorgeous sunset style photo of Roloff in a field of beautiful flowers, she stated that she doesn't have anything specific to say, other than to just spread some love. "I do not have anything profound or poetic to say, but I just wanted to extend some love to all of you right now. Times are tough but we are tougher. This has been one of the most challenging years for a lot of people, including myself. May we continue finding the strength it takes to keep going."

The Little People, Big World star took to social media after revealing that she had to go to the ER after feeling some "severe abdominal pain." Thankfully, her visit was short but she did use the opportunity to tell her followers not to ignore their health. The 22-year-old said she had been ignoring the physical pain, while occupied with other things in life, and before she knew it, she couldn't take it anymore and so she went to the ER. She called it a "mistake" saying, "That was a mistake, as it sent me to the ER last night with severe abdominal pain."

Roloff has been very vocal on social media when it comes to spreading positivity. Late last year, she addressed in a lengthy post how she was encouraging her fans to not follow her page if they didn't feel they were gaining from it. It seems as though when Roloff married her husband Jacob Roloff, fame taught her a thing or two about being in the public eye but the negativity wasn't something she was going to put up with. "You can unfollow me," she began to tell her at the time 80k followers, now up to 97k. "Wait, what? My intention for that is to put it gently, please don't follow me if you do not resonate with me — my energy or my words."

"These platforms we have built can definitely be used for good and I witness that all the time, it's a truly beautiful thing," she continued. "That is what I intend to use mine for. To share companies and brands I enjoy, to share photos of my experiences as a human on earth, and to share words from my heart. That is really it. If you do not like it, that is more than okay. We are all seeking different things here."

She added, "We are definitely not obligated to follow or engage with anybody on here that makes us feel bad about ourselves or envious of the life they are living," clarifying "I don't care about quantity, more so quality." In the rest of her post she urged her followers to unfollow her and that she wouldn't be offended if they did so. She ended with encouraging those who do follow her not to focus so much on what other people are doing online and instead to focus on themselves.