‘Little People, Big World’: Why Jacob Roloff’s Wife Isabel Rock Wants Some Fans to Unfollow Her

Little People, Big World star Jacob Roloff‘s wife Isabel Rock is encouraging her fans to unfollow her on Instagram. In a lengthy post to her account on Wednesday, Rock, who tied the knot to Roloff earlier this year, urged her more than 88,000 followers to click the unfollow button if they “do not resonate” with her and what she posts.

“You can unfollow me,” Rock began. “Wait, what? My intention for that is to put it gently, please don’t follow me if you do not resonate with me — my energy or my words.”

Going on the address the recent move by the platform to hide likes, Rock wrote that she finds it “confusing” that the move has been so controversial, noting that “Why does it matter? Some of my favorite people on the planet don’t even have Instagram.”

“These platforms we have built can definitely be used for good and I witness that all the time, it’s a truly beautiful thing. That is what I intend to use mine for. To share companies and brands I enjoy, to share photos of my experiences as a human on earth, and to share words from my heart,” she continued. “That is really it. If you do not like it, that is more than okay. We are all seeking different things here.”

Recalling a time when she used to think that her “value was based on numbers on a profile,” Rock wrote that her “mindset has changed” and that she has come to realize that “we are so much more.”

“We are definitely not obligated to follow or engage with anybody on here that makes us feel bad about ourselves or envious of the life they are living. To me, that is not the point of this,” Rock wrote. “I don’t care about quantity, more so quality. So I won’t be offended if you decide I’m not your cup of tea.

Speaking directly to her followers, Rock encouraged them to “share your art and writing and medicine outside of this space — use this more as a tool than anything. Check up on people outside of this space — send them a text or handwritten letter if you’re old fashioned.”

“Don’t focus so much on the people you follow — your life is full and wonderful too, even if you do not post about it,” she concluded. “This is isn’t our entire lives, at least it shouldn’t be. It’s simply a place we can share it with others, and to connect with people from all over the world. Let’s leave it at that.”

Rock’s post drew plenty of praise from her fans, who applauded the post as being “spot on” and praised Rock for being a “beautiful soul.”