‘Little People, Big World’ Couple Calls Pregnancy ‘Healing’

Isabel Roloff, the wife of former Little People, Big World star Jacob Roloff, said her pregnancy has been “deeply healing and replenishing” for their relationship. The couple are expecting their first child, and Isabel is in her third trimester. The couple married in September 2019 and announced they were expecting in July. Their son is due in December.

“So much can change in a month,” Isabel, 25, wrote in an Instagram Story post she published on Friday. “I can’t wait to see this man become a father. The third trimester has been deeply healing and replenishing for our relationship and marriage.” Isabel included a photo from her maternity photos, showing Roloff, 24, kissing her on the cheek and cradling her baby bump.

Roloff is “so excited, he jumps at every kick, knows how to work the baby gear better than I do, and just talks about how he can’t wait to meet him already,” Isabel wrote of her husband. “Adding a person to our family is an incredible concept. Our worlds are about to be rocked in the best way.”

Earlier on Friday, Isabel shared another photo from the maternity photoshoot at Roloff Farms to mark one month until her due date. “Jacob keeps practicing putting the car seat in and out of the stroller, I’ve been listening to birth affirmations, and now it just feels like the only thing missing is our baby,” Isabel wrote.

Isabel has shared several photos throughout her pregnancy to keep fans up to date. In a post earlier this week, she shared a photo showing her stretch marks, which she admitted to hoping she would not have. She would “feel like a fraud” if she did not share a picture, since she wrote so much about body positivity before her pregnancy.

“I know they’re mostly genetic. I know there are lotions and things you can use to diminish them. But the thing is, after eight months of growing this miracle in my belly, I don’t look in the mirror with disgust like I thought I might,” Isabel wrote. “I look at them with pride. I see them as badges of honor. I did this. I grew a human. And I have the scars now to prove I did. Growth, these days, just feels all kinds of beautiful.”

Coincidentally, Roloff’s brother Jeremy Roloff and his wife, Audrey Roloff, are also expecting a new baby. Jeremy and Audrey are also parents to Ember, 4, and Bode, 1. Audrey is in the final days of her pregnancy. Friday was Audrey’s due date, but she revealed that they are still waiting for their baby’s arrival.