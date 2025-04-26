Brandi Glanville Rushed to Hospital After 911 Call Amid Health Battle

Brandi Glanville’s medical battle continues. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum was recently rushed to the emergency room amid dealing with an ongoing mysterious facial parasite, Page Six reports.

“My head and neck would not move for four hours this morning. I could not get out of my bed,” she wrote in a post to X. “I called 911 had a lovely trip in the ambulance now I am at this amazing place after sitting in a wheelchair in the waiting room for four hours.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

In a separate X post, the 52-year-old shared photos of a board inside her hospital room and her arm with an IV in it. “I hate this place but should be another fun ambulance bill,” she captioned the post.

The past year hasn’t been an easy one for the mother of two. She says her health struggles have depleted her financially. This month, she told Us Weekly, “I’m out of funds. I’m out over six figures at this point. I don’t have the means to go anywhere at this point. I’m online every day, going down a different rabbit hole.”

Her financial strain began after her second season of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip came to an abrupt end. She was sent home after an alleged sex scandal involving her and The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, Caroline Manzo. Manzo accused Glanville of forcibly kissing and groping her without her consent. She’s since filed a lawsuit.

Glanville denied the claims before blaming everything on production for wanting a drama-filled season. She says she’s being used as a scapegoat. Glanville says she’s not had trouble finding work.

She previously credited OnlyFans with helping her get back on her feet amid the Bravo drama. But now her funds are damaged due to her medical issues.

One plastic surgeon has claimed Glanville suffered from botched facial fillers. Glanville has shown photos of her damaged skin on her face.